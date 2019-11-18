Hong Kong Police Reportedly Threaten To Use Live Ammo On Pro-Democracy Protesters

The Hong Kong police superintendent said that his officers might use live ammo as a 'necessary minimum force' to counter violent protests.

Protesters in Hong Kong, who have been demonstrating for months in massive gatherings that often morph into dangerous encounters with police and the public, may soon have to worry about local police using live ammunition in an effort to dissuade the large groups from congregating.

According to The Hill, a Sunday report from The New York Times indicated that Honk Kong police might soon be trading in their non-lethal rounds for the real deal. The live ammunition is to be used as a “necessary minimum force” against the protesters, according to Hong Kong police superintendent Louis Lau. The apparent escalation of force with which police are considering comes at the same time as accusations of police brutality that have stemmed from the months-long demonstrations.

The protesters, who originally began demonstrating in response to a now-withdrawn extradition bill that would have allowed China to extradite Hong Kong citizens to the mainland, have reshaped the protests into a pro-Democracy, anti-police brutality movement.

Because of continued widespread vandalism and the blockage of commerce and everyday business — including university classes — in Hong Kong, police and government officials clearly want the ordeal to end sooner than later.

Last week, a police spokesman essentially told reporters that Hong Kong’s current state of affairs is disastrous.

“Our society has been pushed to the brink of a total breakdown,” the police spokesperson said.

As The Hill reported, protesters have blocked train tracks with debris and have formed large gatherings to all but completely block major intersections, some of which are in the wealthiest areas of Hong Kong. Universities around Hong Kong have been hot spots for police interactions with protesters, with protesters launching bricks and other makeshift weapons at law enforcement. Those actions have prompted several occasions of police using tear gas on protestors at City University and Chinese University.

Chief Executive of Hong Kong Carrie Lam described the situation as two sides who have no interest in admitting defeat.

“People from different sectors in society are holding fast to their positions and refusing to concede to violence or other radical actions,” she said. “I hereby express my gratitude to those who are still going to work and school today,” Lam said.

Loading...

And things have gotten very intense in Jordan as the rescue team of protesters fight multiple fronts with police. Molotov’s and tear gas everywhere. This is Hong Kong, 4am Monday morning. pic.twitter.com/5xnOSAzY4X — Paul Mozur 孟建国 (@paulmozur) November 17, 2019

As BBC reported, three people involved in the protests have been shot with live rounds by police since the demonstrations began months ago.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, in a June 18 call with Chinese President Xi Jinping, Trump reportedly promised to keep quiet about the pro-democracy protests ravaging Hong Kong. In the same phone call, Trump allegedly brought up his two top 2020 presidential challengers, former Vice President Joe Biden and Sen. Elizabeth Warren, but it remains unclear whether or not he asked China’s president to launch investigations into them.