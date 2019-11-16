Quincy Brown Shares Jacket With Mom Kim Porter’s Face On It One Year After Her Sudden Death

Quincy Brown recently posted a photo of himself remembering his mother and Diddy’s ex, Kim Porter, one year after the model’s untimely death.

The Star actor shared a photo with his 4.6 followers that showed one way he honors his mom’s legacy. The actor posted a photo of himself standing outside at night. His back is to the camera as his followers can see the profile of his face. Quincy’s back reveals a jean jacket that has been airbrushed with black, gold and red paint. At the center of the jacket is Porter’s face for everyone to see. The model is beaming in the photo while wearing a sparkling necklace and matching earrings. She also has makeup on in the photo, adding to a completely glam look.

In his caption, Quincy reflects on how the past year has been without his mother. The singer shared that, one year later, he is still lost without her and isn’t sure how he’s been able to go on without her. He also added that he loves his mother to his fans.

At the time of writing, the touching post about Porter received more than 400,000 likes. The photo also received more than 6,000 comments under Quincy’s post.

“She’s so beautiful, so loved and so missed,” one fan wrote.

“Love you homie. Still feels surreal that this happened a year ago. Love you all,” another fan chimed in.

“Keep sharing her legacy champ,” another follower wrote, followed by a heart emoji.

“I lost my mother almost 7 years ago, it still hurts so bad,” another fan added.

Quincy is the firstborn of Porter’s children. Porter had Quincy with his biological father, singer Al B. Sure. According to Us Weekly, Quincy was one of the first people to share his thoughts on his mother’s death, which took place on November 15, 2018. Shortly after her death, Quincy revealed online that he was “broken” at the time. He also shared how much he loved his mother, and asked that she give his “mee-maw a kiss for me.”

Porter passed away due to complications from lobar pneumonia. Los Angeles Police confirmed that the model and actress was found dead in her home at the time. Prior to her death, her ex, Diddy, revealed that she was feeling sick for several days. While he was visiting her, the Bad Boy CEO said that she asked him to take care of her children if anything were to happen to her. In addition to Quincy, Porter had three other children- Christian, 21, D’Lila and Jessie, 13.