‘The Challenge’ Season 35 Spoilers: First Brit Sent Home

Warning: This article contains spoilers for Season 35 of The Challenge.

Season 35 of The Challenge is underway in Prague, the Czech Republic and a handful of competitors have already been sent home. Spoilers are revealing that the first British competitor of the season has been eliminated, and it’s three-time Challenger Stephen Bear. Challenge insider Pink Rose revealed Bear’s elimination on the show’s Vevmo page which has some fans of the reality star a little bit upset. This makes Bear the seventh person of the season to be sent home following Kayla Fitzgerald (The Amazing Race), Jennifer Lee (The Amazing Race), Asaf Goren (Are You the One?), Ashley Mitchell, C.T. Tamburello, and Jay Starrett (Survivor: Millenials vs. Gen X). There is no information regarding who sent Bear home this time around or if he was eliminated in some sort of purge.

Bear is now the third veteran to be sent home and lasted just about as long as he did in his two previous seasons. The 29-year-old made his debut on the original War of the Worlds and then again on War of the Worlds 2. The Team U.K. member sent home Wes Bergmann in a shocking elimination challenge but was ultimately sent home by fellow British reality star Joss Mooney.

With Bear out of the house, that leaves five other British players in the game. Rogan O’Connor, Tula “Big T” Fazakerley, Jenny West, Melissa Reeves, and Kyle Christie remain, but there are not rumored to be on a British team.

Former spoilers revealed that Season 35 of The Challenge will be an individual season, following several team seasons of the series. The cast members are also rumored to be living in poor conditions in some sort of underground bunker and using port-a-potties for their restrooms. This is a theme The Challenge has used in the past, instead of putting the cast members in nice mansions.

Bear’s elimination marks four men who have been sent home so far and only three women. Kayla and Jennifer’s elimination were the first two reported for the season, which has some fans suspecting that another female has also been eliminated but has not been reported on at this time. Traditionally on The Challenge, one male is sent home one week, with a female following in the next and so on and so forth.

At the time of this publication, Bear has not posted anything on social media. This is normally how Pink Rose figures out who has been sent home when, but his Instagram story has remained silent as of Saturday afternoon.

Season 35 of The Challenge is expected to premiere in early 2020 on MTV.