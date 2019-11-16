‘RHONY’ Star Jill Zarin Was Shocked By Bethenny Frankel’s Appearance At Her Late Husband Bobby’s Funeral

Jill Zarin didn't expect to see her former co-star.

Jill Zarin is admitting that she wasn’t expecting to see Bethenny Frankel at her late husband Bobby’s January 2018 funeral.

During a panel event at BravoCon on Friday, November 15, the former Real Housewives of New York City cast member said that while she was happy to see that her former co-star and friend showed up to the ceremony, she didn’t expect her to be there.

“I was shocked that she showed up to the funeral,” Zarin admitted, according to a November 15 report from People magazine. “But you can only be so mad for so long.”

Zarin and Frankel were quite close to one another during the years they spent starring on The Real Housewives of New York City together but eventually, they had a falling out and were never able to get their friendship back on track. Although they were able to become civil with one another years after their feud began, they decided against giving a true friendship another chance.

Looking back on their strained relationship, Zarin told the sold audience at the panel, as well as host Andy Cohen, that her biggest regret about her time on the show was not settling her dispute with Frankel quickly.

“I feel like if she would have come back on the show, it would have resolved. That’s the biggest regret, not having closure. I didn’t mean it when I said, ‘We’re done,’ I say that all the time!” she explained.

As fans of The Real Housewives of New York City will recall, Frankel left the show after Season 3 to pursue her short-lived talk show, Bethenny, and her spinoff series, Bethenny Ever After. While she did ultimately return to the series during its seventh season, Zarin had already left.

Zarin left the show after Season 4 but has made numerous cameo appearances in the seasons since.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Zarin has been seen with the Real Housewives of New York City cast in the months since they began filming for their upcoming 12th season. According to one report, her former co-stars are hoping to see her return to the show to replace Frankel, who quit her role on the show for a second time at the end of August.

“Look, Jill is a pain in the a** but she knows how to create great TV,” one cast member revealed to the Daily Mail.

“We just want Andy to bury the hatchet with Jill forgive her and bring her back,” another added.