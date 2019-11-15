2020 Presidential Poll: Joe Biden Beats Donald Trump By Double-Digits In New ‘Fox News’ Poll

Former Vice President Joe Biden has taken a commanding lead over Donald Trump in a new 2020 presidential poll, and the apparent frontrunner to the Democratic nomination has been trading barbs with Trump in what could be a preview of next year’s presidential race.

The recent poll from Fox News shows that Biden has opened up a 12-point lead in a hypothetical matchup with the president, the strongest showing of all Democratic candidates. The poll was designed to survey national sentiment, reflecting what could be the popular vote.

As Axios noted, the poll could strengthen Biden’s standing in the Democratic race after he ceded ground to Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren. As the report noted, a significant number of potential Democratic primary voters have said that defeating Trump is the top priority for 2020. Biden’s strong standing in the polls could bolster his chances in the Democratic primary, according to the report.

“Democratic primary voters are looking to nominate a candidate who can beat Trump in 2020, and Biden may be that person. But we’re still a year out from the general election.”

The poll found that other Democratic candidates also topped Trump, though by smaller margins. Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders held an 8-point lead over Trump, 49 percent to 41 percent, while Warren topped Trump by 5 points, 46 percent to 41 percent.

However, the poll also found that 25 percent of voters wished they had other options.

Biden’s estimated lead over Trump has been reflected in recent state polling, as well. A separate Fox News poll of Nevada voters released today showed that Biden held a 7-point lead over Trump in the state. Sanders held a similar 7-point lead, while Warren led Trump by 3 points, 44 percent to 41 percent.

As Biden has emerged as both the frontrunner in the Democratic primary, as well as in hypothetical general election polling, he has become one of the chief targets for Trump. In a recent campaign appearance, Trump took aim at the former vice president, calling him “Sleepy” Joe Biden. The president also mocked allegations that he improperly pressured Ukraine to dig up dirt on Biden and his son, Hunter Biden. Those allegations have now blossomed into full impeachment hearings on Trump.

In return, Biden has focused his criticism on Trump. He mocked Trump’s Ukraine defense, in which the president said he was trying to stop corruption in Ukraine. Biden noted that Trump’s words seemed to ring hollow given his actions.

Biden recently tweeted, “@realDonaldTrump, release your taxes or shut up about corruption.”