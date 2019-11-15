Jenelle Evans Reportedly Talking To MTV About Potential ‘Teen Mom 2’ Return

MTV cut ties with Jenelle Evans back in May, but according to a new report from Radar Online, the mom of three has reportedly been talking to the network about a potential return to Teen Mom 2 after leaving her husband, David Eason.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Teen Mom 2 ratings have seemingly declined since Jenelle’s exit from the show earlier this year. The network cut ties with her after her husband reportedly shot her pet French bulldog, Nugget. Following her exit, Teen Mom: Young and Pregnant star Jade Cline was added to the cast, but the season premiere without Jenelle brought in only 810,000 viewers, according to the Radar report. The season premiere prior to that brought in 1.18 million viewers.

According to a source, Jenelle has been talking to the network in recent weeks.

“Jenelle has been talking to MTV and it has been about her coming back,” the insider revealed. “Jenelle has been talking to MTV for a few weeks.”

On October 31, Jenelle shocked fans when she took to Instagram to announce that she had decided to leave her husband after two years of marriage. She explained her decision in a lengthy post that got over 200,000 likes from her fans and followers since its original posting. She explained that she wanted what was best for her and her children and that her time away from the show helped her to “look at her life differently.”

Jenelle obtained a restraining order against her husband following leaving him and has reportedly been “in hiding.”

According to the Radar report, another source previously detailed Jenelle’s thinking about choosing to leave her husband.

“It went off like a lightbulb in her head. ‘I have this husband that doesn’t work? What in the h*ll am I going to do?” a source told the site. Reportedly, the mom-of-three is hoping to make money again now that she has left her husband.

This is not the first time that rumors of Jenelle returning to the show have circulated. Last month, she reportedly went to New York City during the same time the rest of the cast of Teen Mom 2 was there to tape the reunion special. Fans started to speculate that perhaps she had returned to the show, but as previously reported by The Inquisitr, Jenelle reportedly did not film for Teen Mom 2, but allegedly she did meet with MTV. It was after her return from New York that she announced she was leaving her husband.