Bindi Irwin Celebrates Steve Irwin Day With Sweetest Instagram Snap Ever

Bindi Irwin celebrated Steve Irwin Day in her native Australia with a sweet Instagram photo, honoring both her father and the work he has done to further animal conservation.

Bindi shared an image taken when she was an infant being cradled in her father’s arms. Her mother, Terri, was also in the photo. More surprisingly, the three of them were pictured with a large snake wrapped around them. Steve was smiling brightly for the camera while Terri was keeping a close eye on an unafraid infant Bindi.

From a young age, Bindi was trained to respect and help take care of animals and nature. In the photo’s caption, she said that she would remember “the greatest Wildlife Warrior and best Dad” by continuing to educate others on how they can help protect and preserve the natural habitats of many of the world’s most fragile creatures.

Her fiancé, Chandler Powell, commented on the photo. “Such a special day. I am in awe every day of your passion for protecting our planet and continuing your dad’s legacy.”

The Australia Zoo also commented on Bindi’s post. “You and your family continue to inspire us all with your dedication to protecting wildlife and wild places. Thank you.”

“What a gorgeous pic! So much love with your mum and dad’s cuddles and smiles and all of you embraced in a big snake hug,” the Kangaroo Sanctuary said in a third comment.

Steve Irwin Day‘s official website explains that the day was established to create a time where people around the world could join together to raise money for Australia Zoo Wildlife Warriors to help continue Steve’s work in the preservation of wildlife and wild places.

The Australia Zoo Wildlife Warriors was established in 2002 by Steve and Terri as a way to include and involve people in the protection of injured, threatened, or endangered wildlife, from individual animals to an entire species, said the website.

Steve’s family, including Terri, Bindi, and his son Bob, live and work at the Australia Zoo, a 1,000-acre facility located in Queensland on the Sunshine Coast, near the Beerwah/Glass House Mountains.

Chandler, who first visited the zoo with his family in 2013, fell in love not only with the facility but with Bindi as well. For the past few years, he has helped the Irwin family continue Steve’s legacy. After leaving his Florida home to live full-time with Bindi and her family, the couple will reportedly continue to live at the zoo once they are married.