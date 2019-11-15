Vanessa Hudgens Delights Fans With Epic Throwback Pic On Instagram

Vanessa Hudgens delighted her followers by sharing an epic throwback photo to Instagram, reminding her fans that she has been an actress for a very, very long time.

Vanessa uploaded a sweet image of herself as a young girl, just 9-years-old, starring in the play Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas! The Musical.

The 1997 pic shows the actress portraying the role of Cindy Lou Who in the absolutely adorable black and white snap.

Vanessa is seen kneeling on the stage, surrounded by other performers in the play. She is wearing a floor-length dress with short sleeves, a Peter Pan collar and an oversized bow in her hair. Her dark tresses are styled in large ringlets in keeping with the character’s sweet and innocent overall look.

In the play, Cindy Lou Who wakes up on Christmas Eve to meet the Grinch. Together they sing the song “Santa For A Day.”

In the photo’s caption, Vanessa stated that the image was taken at “the old globe theatre for the first season of The Grinch.” The theater is located in San Diego, California.

Fans were absolutely thrilled with the intimate look into the actress’ past theater production.

One fan remarked, “Awe the cutest, don’t you even age queen?”

A second Instagram fan remarked, “You didn’t need to tag yourself you haven’t changed a bit. In fact, you’ve got more and more beautiful as you’ve gotten older.”

“Love a throwback,” said a third fan of Vanessa’s.

Vanessa has been a working actress since she was a teenager, starring in several episodes of Disney Channel’s The Suite Life of Zack and Cody alongside Dylan and Cole Sprouse and Ashley Tisdale, as well as Nickelodeon’s Drake and Josh, which starred Drake Bell and Josh Peck.

It was the 2006 Disney Channel television movie High School Musical that rocketed the actress’s career into the stratosphere. This subsequently, led to two other films which would be a career-changer for Vanessa as a performer and a highly profitable franchise for the network.

Back in 2013 when talking to British Cosmopolitan’s student spin-off publication Cosmo on Campus, Vanessa explained that because she got into show business at such an early age, there are still some scholastic dreams she would like the opportunity to fulfill.

“I got into acting young and I wasn’t as fascinated with learning as I am now; the older I get, the more curious I become. I’d like to study film or photography one day,” said the actress in an excerpt from the interview published by E! News.