Ricky Martin Hints He May Perform At The Super Bowl Halftime Show With Jennifer Lopez & Shakira

Ricky Martin hinted that he may perform with Jennifer Lopez and Shakira next year when they do the Super Bowl Halftime show. When recently speaking to Entertainment Tonight, the “Livin’ La Vida Loca” hitmaker took the time to talk to Kevin Frazier about the huge event ahead of co-hosting the 20th annual Latin Grammy Awards in Las Vegas.

“It’s gonna be very special. I will be watching,” he said.

“Maybe I’ll fly to Miami,” Ricky teased.

When the “Shake Your Bon-Bon” entertainer was asked if he will be joining them on stage, he hinted that there might be a possibility.

“Maybe… I’ll be there. I don’t know, we’ll see what happens…”

“But it’s really nice when you can, you know, mix such a powerful event with sports, it’s a very beautiful… and cultural event as well,” Martin continued.

“The fact that they’re opening the doors to Latin sounds to be part of the celebration, it’s something that I’m having a really, really good time with.”

He mentioned that regardless if he makes an appearance or not, he knows that Lopez and Shakira will do an amazing job.

According to Music News, Jay-Z’s own label Roc Nation is producing the Halftime Show with the National Football League and has been eyeing up talent to perform with the duo.

Earlier this month, “Don’t Let This Moment End” songstress Gloria Estefan revealed that she was approached by Jay to perform at the big event but turned it down.

“JAY-Z called me and said, ‘You know something? I’m coming to Miami,'” she said

“Come on – those high-stress things… I’ve done two!” Estefan continued.

Miami Herald reported that it wasn’t personal against anyone, Gloria just wanted to pass the torch to Jennifer and Shakira to do it as they haven’t done the halftime show yet. Estefan is planning a new album release in 2020 and the Half Time show would have conflicted with her schedule.

The Latin superstar first took to the Super Bowl stage in 1992 when she performed “Live for Loving You” and “Get On Your Feet.” Seven years later, she returned and sang “Oye,” “Turn the Beat Around,” and a medley with Stevie Wonder that consisted of one of her hits, “You’ll Be Mine (Party Time),” as well as two of his.

The Super Bowl next year will take place in Miami, Florida, at the Hard Rock Stadium on February 2. Lopez and Shakira announced the big news via their Instagram accounts by sharing a photo of one another before