WWE News: Tyson Fury Teases Date For Next Match

Tyson Fury made his WWE in-ring debut at October’s Crown Jewel event in Saudi Arabia, but fans might not have long to wait until they see the boxer in action again. During a recent interview with talkSPORT, Fury teased an appearance at WrestleMania 36.

Should Fury be booked in a match at WWE’s flagship pay-per-view in April, it will be after his fight Deontay Wilder, which is expected to take place in February. While a return to the squared circle won’t please his boxing camp, WWE management will welcome him back with open arms.

According to Fury, the WWE chairman was impressed by his debut outing and believes the boxer has what it takes to be a pro wrestler.

“I am athletic enough to be able to learn quickly. Vince McMahon said he has recruited sports stars from all different sports and he has never seen anyone come into their game, have a couple of training sessions, and pick it up like that. I looked like a natural in there! It didn’t go down to well with my management, promoters, trainers, family. Everyone was saying ‘oh the Wilder fight, you are going to get injured’, but the Wilder fight may as well be a million moons away.”

Fury’s inaugural WWE match saw him defeat Braun Strowman following weeks of rivalry. On a recent episode of Friday Night SmackDown, however, Fury and Strowman settled their differences and teased a tag team run together.

Teaming up with “The Monster Among Men” is a possibility for Fury, but the boxer has a specific opponent in mind for his next WWE match. As The Inquisitr previously reported, the 31-year-old wants to face Brock Lesnar. He’s also open to facing Cain Velasquez, but it remains to be seen if he’s still interested in wrestling the latter following his underwhelming WWE debut.

Narrator: There was indeed a team stupid enough to face @BraunStrowman and @Tyson_Fury. Follow @WWEonFOX for more. pic.twitter.com/Lxu7hrL5RK — FOX Sports (@FOXSports) November 11, 2019

Loading...

Triple H believes that Fury is “custom built” for sports entertainment. With the 31-year-old planning to retire from his main sport after his next three fights, WWE could become a more permanent destination down the line.

However, the boxer has also teased a future move to UFC after receiving an invitation to train from Conor McGregor. He told talkSPORT that he’ll “set about” the MMA world after he retires from boxing.

Until then, however, Fury is primarily focusing on his boxing career. As he revealed during the interview, he has his sights set on the winner of the upcoming fight between Joshua and Andy Ruiz Jr.