Teresa Giudice Declares ‘I’m Unbreakable’ After Reunion With Joe In Italy

Teresa Giudice broke her silence for the first time after visiting her husband, Joe, in Italy.

This morning, the 47-year-old sat down with Good Morning America to discuss their meeting publicly for the first time, according to a People report. She explained how much the reunion meant to their children. The estranged couple shares daughters Gia, 18, Gabriella, 15, Milania, 14, and Audriana, 10. Their meeting was the first time the whole family had been together outside of prison in four years.

“I was overjoyed seeing my daughters, seeing how happy they were seeing their dad. This trip was all about focusing on our daughters. It really wasn’t about us,” Teresa said.

Although the trip went well for their children, the Real Housewives of New Jersey star is not sure about the future of their relationship. She did, however, say that Joe will always hold a special place in her heart no matter what happens.

“Imagine he lived in Italy and I lived here like I don’t know if that’s a feasible relationship,” she said.

Because of the distance, among other things, they are taking things one day at a time.

Joe was deported to Italy after being convicted of mail, wire, and bankruptcy fraud. He had lived in the United States since he was a child, but he never received his American citizenship. He is appealing his deportation and asked to be released from the Immigration and Customs Enforcement detention center due to unsatisfactory conditions. Last month, Joe flew to Europe, where he awaits news of his third and final appeal.

Loading...

“I’ve learned — I have powers I never knew I had. I’m unbreakable,” said the Standing Strong author on GMA.

The entire family enjoyed a great trip, US Weekly reported. However, when the tour ended, Joe reportedly cried for a whole day because he missed his daughters so much.

Previously, Teresa admitted that if Joe loses his appeal to live in the United States, she would have to divorce him despite their 20-year marriage. On Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, she noted that she wants a relationship where she can wake up with the person each day. Plus, she has doubts that Joe would remain faithful during a long-distance situation. For his part, Joe agreed with his wife that he wouldn’t pick up the family and move them to Italy should he not be allowed to return to the U.S.