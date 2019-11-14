‘The Young And The Restless’ Spoilers: Chelsea Sleeps At Adam’s

New The Young and the Restless spoilers show that things go sideways for Chelsea and Nick as Connor demands more of her attention, and she ends up spending the night at Adam’s penthouse.

Things between Chelsea (Melissa Claire Egan) and Nick (Joshua Morrow) aren’t great. Chelsea’s actions that ended up bringing Simon Black (Jeffrey Vincent Parise) to Genoa City where he held her, Adam (Mark Grossman), and Connor (Judah Mackey) hostage caused many questions. In fact, the press is asking so many questions that Nick ultimately feels like he has to drop out of the city council campaign, according to The Inquisitr. Not surprisingly, Chelsea feels awful about Nick giving up on his dreams because of her, but they’re trying to make things work.

However, Connor struggles in the aftermath of the hostage crises. As his mother, Chelsea has to go to take care of her son when he shows signs of post-traumatic stress syndrome. She packs her bag and heads to Adam’s for the night, leaving Nick at home alone to nurse his irritation over the situation. Nick actor Joshua Morrow talked to Soap Opera Digest about the situation recently. He explained that Nick understands that Chelsea is Connor’s mom, and she must be there for her little boy after the trauma he recently suffered.

Even though Nick understands, it doesn’t mean that he loves what is going on in his household right now.

Loading...

“Nick is taking it on the chin once again to be supportive of Chelsea,” said Morrow. “He’s trying to understand that she needs to deal with the situation the way she thinks is best”

As much as he hopes to be able to make things work with Chelsea, Nick cannot help disliking the way he ended up dropping out of his campaign. Plus, with Chelsea spending time with Adam and Connor as a family, there are bound to be moments when she could see herself going back to that life, which will not help with the tension between Nick and Chelsea.

Then, there’s the fact that both Connor and Adam like it at his house when Chelsea is there. After their evening together at Halloween, the father and son discussed how much they appreciated Chelsea’s presence. Although Connor is likely truly scared from being held hostage, it seems like there is a good chance he will also continue asking Chelsea to come over to help get his parents back together. None of this bodes well for Chelsea and Nick.