Kaley Cuoco Looks Gorgeous In Up-Close-And-Personal Selfie

Kaley Cuoco continues to share promotional photos on social media for her upcoming show, The Flight Attendant. Over the past few weeks, the Big Bang Theory star has been flooding her page with posts to promote her highly-anticipated new series, which she seems to be super excited about. In the most recent photo that was shared for her legion of fans, Kaley stunned with her director.

In the new black-and-white image, the two ladies appeared to be posing backstage for a photo while on set of the series. Kaley looked beautiful, wearing her long, blond locks pulled back in a ponytail with a few loose strands curled and around her face. The stunner could be seen rocking a gorgeous application of makeup that included eyeliner, mascara, blush, highlighter, and lipstick. Her entire outfit was not visible in the photo, but she appeared to be wearing a black shirt.

Kaley pressed her head against Susanna Fogel, who also wore a slight smile on her face for the occasion. The director appeared to be makeup-free in the image while wearing her long, dark locks down and straight. She completed her look with a black shirt and a light-colored scarf worn around her neck.

The post has only been live on Kaley’s account for a few short hours, but it’s already earning her rave reviews from her loyal fans. So far, the post has racked up over 40,000 likes in addition to 80-plus comments. While many followers took to the photo to let Kaley know that she looks drop-dead gorgeous, countless others raved over her new series and let her know how excited they are for it to air. A few more had no words, opting to comment using emoji instead.

“Since you left the big bang you look about 10 years younger,” one fan commented on the post.

“You are truly one of my favorite people!!! I legitimately love seeing your posts & watching your Instagram stories every week!!! They always make me smile and warm my heart,” another follower said of the new photo.

“Can’t wait to see this, you look amazing,” a third fan added, using a few heart emoji at the end.

Previously, The Inquisitr shared that Kaley has been busy making her press rounds to promote another one of her brand new projects, Harley Quinn. She will lend her voice to Harley Quinn herself and the series is currently in post-production.