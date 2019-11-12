Miranda Lambert Shows Off Stems In Incredibly Short Shorts While Revealing Struggles With Weight Loss

Miranda Lambert is showcasing her flawless figure in the upcoming issue of Health Magazine.

The country singing superstar graces the December cover of the popular publication where she posed for a number of sexy shots and also opened up about her struggles with her weight throughout the years. In one of the more stunning photos from the shoot, Lambert showed off her killer figure in a revealing outfit.

In the gorgeous snapshot, the 36-year-old sat on a white structure while posing with a light white backdrop just behind her. Lambert showed off her beautiful body for the camera while rocking a pink off-the-shoulder sweater that showcased her toned upper half. The country superstar paired the look with some insanely short white shorts while flaunting her toned and tanned legs.

The stunner opted to go barefoot for the photo, showing off her crisp white pedicure. In the image, Miranda was all smiles, flashing her pearly whites for the camera while rocking a stunning face of makeup that included eyeliner, mascara, blush, highlighter, and lipstick. In another photo from the shoot, Lambert sizzled in an up-close and personal shot where she rocked a sheer white blouse with a blue tank top underneath.

In the article, the blond beauty opened up about her lifelong struggle with her weight as well as the highs and lows that have come along with it. But now, Lambert says that she is at the top of her game and she’s feeling pretty confident about it.

“I’ve been all sizes. My whole life, I’ve struggled with ups and downs in weight. I’m only 5’4″ so weight shows quickly on me,” she told the publication. “I’ve hit a comfortable place; this is pretty much my size. I’m a size 6, give or take five pounds, depending on the day. It’s so good to find your place.”

The 36-year-old went on to reveal that she doesn’t like to be performing onstage and worrying about her body because she isn’t able to give her best performances when she’s distracted with her insecurities. But ever since one of her fans told her to throw away her scale, it made her realize that weight isn’t just a number on the scale but it’s more about the way that you feel about yourself and that mindset has helped with her confidence.

Earlier this week, The Inquisitr shared that Lambert rang in her 36th birthday and with a new album and new marriage, this could be her best year yet.