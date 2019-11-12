Tamra Judge Shares Instagram Photo Of ‘RHOC’ Season 14 Reunion Look As She Reveals The Truth Will Come Out

Tamra Judge teased fans of what is to come.

Tamra Judge filmed the Real Housewives of Orange County Season 14 reunion special in Los Angeles last week with her co-stars. Days later, she teased her online fans about what is to come between the ladies.

In addition to sharing several photos and video clips of herself and her co-stars, including Shannon Beador and Gina Kirschenheiter, Judge posted a meme, which read, “When someone accuses you of doing something you’re not doing, it’s usually because they’re the ones doing it.”

Judge also suggested that someone would be exposed during the upcoming reunion special, which is typically aired in three parts, but saying that the truth would come out.

As she and her co-stars filmed the Real Housewives of Orange County Season 14 at ShowBiz Studios in Van Nuys, California, Judge was sporting a gold jumpsuit, which she paired with gold stiletto heels and gold jewelry, including a gold bracelet and gold dangling earrings.

Judge completed her look with dark eye makeup and a messy ponytail.

In one of the videos Judge shared with her reunion post, she was seen showing off her hair in a Boomerang clip, which featured her flipping her ponytail from side to side. In another clip, Judge and Beador, who wore her hair down with a black minidress, were seen dancing.

Although Judge didn’t reveal what would be exposed, or who it would be exposed about, she may have hinted at what she was alluding to in her post days ago.

Loading...

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Judge recently called out her Real Housewives of Orange County co-star, Kelly Dodd, on Instagram for suggesting that she had spoken badly about her longtime friend, Shannon Beador. As fans may have seen, Dodd claimed Judge had said negative things about Beador’s weight during a dinner with their co-stars, which Judge wasn’t present for. However, according to Judge, there was much more to the situation than what was seen on the show.

“It’s editing and taken out of context. I’d never talk bad about Shannon,” Judge explained, according to a report shared by All About the Real Housewives last week.

“Kelly lied,” she added.

Although fans on her page suggested that Judge couldn’t deny what was seen on the show, she continued to insist that what Dodd had accused her of was not true and encouraged her critics to wait and see what was to come on the remaining episodes of The Real Housewives of Orange County.