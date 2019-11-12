‘Days Of Our Lives’ Production Shocker: Cast Reportedly Taken Off Contract, Show To Go On Hiatus

A new report is revealing a shocking decision related to the future of Days of Our Lives. Apparently, the producers have released the entire DOOL cast from their contracts and the soap opera will go on hiatus at the end of November. The show has not been formally canceled, a move that many fans have been anticipating for a while now. However, this decision certainly doesn’t seem to bode well for the future of the show.

TVLine revealed the shocking news. The show does tape quite far ahead, with about an eight-month gap between filming and airing. So, even if Days of Our Lives truly does go on an indefinite hiatus as of the end of November, they have already taped enough material to air through the summer of 2020.

Right now, Days of Our Lives is waiting on official renewal or cancellation news. Apparently, if DOOL does get renewed again, taping will pick back up again next March. Of course, it would seem that this contract move in regards to the cast could make this pretty tricky.

According to one insider, production may be hoping that they can re-sign many existing cast members again next spring at a significantly reduced salary. They may figure that the actors can either accept a lower salary or look for work on their own, but that seems likely to be a rather dangerous approach to take.

The buzz is that NBC would like to keep Days of Our Lives going, despite some trouble with the ratings. DOOL did just make a bold move in terms of storytelling, incorporating a significant time jump that pushes all of the storylines ahead by about a year. That already generates some cast changes, and now some might wonder if that was done with this hiatus and contract release in mind.

As CBS Soaps in Depth notes, it seems that nobody in a position to do so is providing official comments on these reports. Sony, NBC, and Corday Productions are all staying mum at the moment.

Given the taping schedule of Days of Our Lives, there should not be any interruptions on-screen with this move. That is, assuming that the show does start production again in March and is able to bring their desired cast members back.

Days of Our Lives fans have already had plenty to say about recent casting changes and the storyline time jump, and this big move will surely generate a lot of buzz. This certainly sounds like an ominous move, but DOOL fans are known for being quite vocal and they surely will not let their favorite soap opera go without fighting hard over the coming months to try to save it.