‘RHONJ’ Star Joe Giudice Talks ‘New Beginnings’ As Wife Teresa And His Kids Head Home From Italy

Joe Giudice spoke out on Instagram as his wife and kids left Italy.

Joe Giudice and Teresa Giudice recently parted ways after spending several days as a family in Italy.

As the Real Housewives of New Jersey star and her children, including Gia, 18, Gabrielle, 15, Milania, 13, and Audriana, 10, traveled back home to New Jersey, where Gia recently began attending college at Rutgers University, Joe spoke out on his Instagram story and mentioned “new beginnings.”

“Look what I found, Mommy’s favorite Bellini,” Joe said in a clip, according to a report shared by Bravo TV’s The Feast on November 11. “Ready to pop this thing?”

In the short video, Joe was seen holding a bottle of peach juice and champagne and in the caption, he offered a statement of cheers.

“To new beginnings and my amazing family,” he wrote.

According to a report shared by Us Weekly magazine one day prior, Teresa and their kids left Italy on Sunday, November 10. The outlet also said that the family’s recent reunion was the first time they’ve been able to spend time with one another in person since Joe was incarcerated on charges of bank and wire fraud in March 2016.

During Teresa’s visit, she and her kids spent time with Joe in his hometown of Salerno and also visited family members living on the Amalfi Coast as cameras rolled for The Real Housewives of New Jersey.

Although Teresa hasn’t said anything about her trip back to New Jersey quite yet, her oldest daughter, Gia, shared a photo of herself with Joe and Audriana and told her father she would see him again “soon.”

According to Us Weekly magazine’s report, the fate of Teresa and Joe’s marriage has not yet been decided, even though the couple spoke of the matter during their Real Housewives of New Jersey special, Joe and Teresa: Unlocked, at the end of last month.

“I’m going to be honest with you, I haven’t seen him in three years and eight months,” Teresa told host Andy Cohen on the show.

“I do love him as a person. I don’t know how I’m going to feel when I see him.”

During the special, Teresa and Joe accused each other of cheating during their back-to-back prison sentences and said that they would decide on whether or not they would stay together and attempt to mend their marriage once they came face-to-face.

“If we stay together, we stay together. If we don’t, we don’t. We’ll see,” Joe added.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Teresa was feeling anxious before she went to visit Joe with her kids.