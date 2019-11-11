Stylish ‘Teen Mom 2’ Star Chelsea Houska Shows Off Her Latest Makeup Haul

Teen Mom 2 star Chelsea Houska is often showing off her stunning style across social networks, but according to OK! Magazine, the mom-of-three recently took to her social media to show off her latest makeup haul for her fans. Over the years, fans have always asked the reality show star questions about her appearance, from what color she dyes her hair to what makeup she uses. Now, they can get an idea of what she uses to achieve her flawless look.

Before putting on her makeup, Chelsea revealed that she holds her hair out of her face with an animal-print headband. Chelsea has been a fan of animal print over the years so it is no surprise she picked a leopard-print style.

Chelsea also showed off the foundation that she uses, which is from the brand Tarte. Currently, she uses the Foundcealer from the brand, but she revealed that she also loves their Face Tape. Along with that, she loves their Shape Tape concealer, which she also showed off. To achieve her glow, Chelsea revealed she adds Cover FX drops to her foundation.

In the past, Chelsea has admitted that she has worn hair extensions. Lately, she has been wearing her hair short, without the long extensions, but it turns out she also uses extensions for her eyelashes. While she has eyelash extensions for her top lashes, she revealed she uses mascara for her bottom lashes, showing off Tarteist by Tarte. For her hair, Chelsea picked up some dry shampoo which is an essential for busy moms like Chelsea who have a lot to do.

The MTV star then showed off two new eyeshadow palettes that she purchased while makeup shopping. Chelsea purchased two Urban Decay palettes, including the new Honey palette as well as the Heat palette. For eyeshadow, Chelsea also recommends the Jaclyn Hill palette. For her lips, Chelsea showed off one of Kylie Jenner’s lip kits that she purchased. Chelsea chose the Exposed shade.

To complete her entire makeup look, Chelsea finishes everything with a setting spray. She showed off Morphe setting spray on her social media.

While fans love Chelsea’s makeup style, they also love her style in clothes. The young mom recently teamed up with Lauriebelles to collaborate on a clothing line. She previously took to her social media to show off a distressed mocha cardigan over a white shirt that read “cool mom.”