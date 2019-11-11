Miranda Lambert Celebrates 35th Birthday In Insanely Short Daisy Dukes & Fishnet Stockings

Miranda Lambert rang in her 35th birthday in the best way possible, sharing a series of smoking hot photos. The blond bombshell celebrated her birthday this past weekend and received a ton of support and messages from friends as well as followers and fans on social media. In addition to countless others sending their well wishes to the country singer on her special day, Miranda took to her Instagram page to share a birthday post as well.

In the stunning update, Lambert shared not just one but four new images with fans. In the first photo in the series, the 35-year-old appeared front and center, wearing a huge smile on her face while performing on stage. The beauty could be seen looking off into the distance, wearing her short blond tresses down and slightly waved in addition to a beautiful application of makeup.

The stunner showed off her killer figure in a multicolored button-down blouse and a pair of insanely short daisy dukes. Lambert completed her hot look with a pair of fishnet leggings and a large rhinestone belt. In the second shot in the series, Miranda once again wore a huge smile on her face, this time in a selfie with her hunky husband Brendan McLoughlin. The third photo in the deck showed the singer’s Wildcard album cover, where she’s clad in a silky yellow dress and fishnet stockings.

The last image in the deck shows the county superstar chilling on a gravel surface with two of her beloved dogs. Since the post went live for her 3.7 million-plus fans, it’s earned the blond bombshell a ton of attention from her followers, racking up over 123,000 likes and well over 1,600 comments. Many fans took to the post to let her know that she looks stunning while countless others chimed in to wish her a happy birthday. A few more followers simply commented on the post using flame, heart, and heart-eye emoji.

“HAPPY BIRTHDAY QUEEN! We all love you endlessly,” one of Lambert’s loyal fans commented on the image.

“Happy birthday, so glad I got to see you in concert for the album wildcard! You are stunning,” a second social media user wrote.

“I can’t wait for these two beautiful people to make a baby! The teeth alone. Beautiful smiles,” another Instagrammer gushed.

As previously shared by The Inquisitr, Miranda’s friend, Carrie Underwood, also took to her own Instagram page to wish the singer a happy birthday with an incredibly cute photo and caption.