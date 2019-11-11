Dua Lipa Looks ‘Cute But Lethal’ In Short Leather Dress

Dua Lipa performed on The Voice in Germany over the weekend and wore a leather number.

The “Hotter Than Hell” songstress wore a short black leather dress that had a slit down the front and displayed her chest. She accessorized herself with multiple necklaces and a couple of small hoop earrings. The garment had little gems embroidered all over it and was long-sleeved. She paired the look with tights and white heels. Lipa sported her shoulder-length blond hair down which she is a new look she debuted recently.

In an Instagram upload from 17 hours ago, Lipa is sat down with her sleeves rolled up and her arms spread out. For her caption, she described herself as “cute but lethal.” She told her 35.4 million Instagram followers that she went through four pairs of tights with the dress and showed off the ladders that were clearly running through them.

In an upload from one hour ago, Dua shared more photos from the day of The Voice with content from the rehearsals and the actual live performance.

The first shot appeared to be a close-up, candid picture of the “Lost In Your Light” hitmaker on set. Others saw Lipa on stage, singing.

Dua showed off another ensemble from behind the scenes and owned a black tied up vest top with a white skirt. She accessorized herself with numerous necklaces and a put on a gold watch. In one shot, she posed in front of a plain white wall and placed her necklace in her mouth while she looked directly at the camera lens.

Unsurprisingly, Lipa’s posts made a huge impact on the platform. Her first post from 17 hours ago racked up more than 1.4 million likes while her most recent from one hour ago has already achieved over 600,000 likes.

“Queen of perfection,” one user wrote adding a heart.

“You are so beautiful,” another shared.

“You’re too pretty and hot in these pics,” a third fan remarked.

Loading...

“Proud of you queen,” a fourth follower commented.

Dua performed her latest single, “Don’t Start Now,” on the show which has proven to be an instant success. She was joined by dancers and served choreography.

On Twitter, she celebrated the track giving her another No. 1 single in Ireland and her seventh top 10 in the U.K.

“Just wanna say a massive massive thank you to everyone listening, sharing and streaming ‘Don’t Start Now’! Thank you Ireland for making this my 4th number 1 with you! Thank you U.K. for making this my 7th top 10!! Faaaanx for all the support,” she wrote.