Brandy Freaks Out Over Meeting Janet Jackson: ‘My Heart Was Beating So Fast’

Brandy and Janet Jackson are currently both in Australia performing on the same stage as part of the “RnB Fridays Live 2019” tour. The iconic duo posed for a photo together, which Brandy then posted to social media, writing in her caption that meeting Janet made her very excited.

The “Top of the World” hitmaker posted a photo of her and Janet to her Instagram account and she wasn’t shy about admitting that she was fangirling in the moment.

For her caption, she mentioned that her heart was beating so fast and that it was mindblowing to share the stage with the “Love Will Never Do (Without You)” chart-topper. Brandy thanked Janet for setting an example for singers like her who came onto the music scene after Janet’s trailblazing.

The two singers smiled in the photo while looking directly into the camera lens, flashing their pearly whites. They looked really happy to be in each other’s company which made the photo special for their fans to see.

Janet sported an all-black comfy look, wearing a plain sweater and baggy sweatpants. She rocked black-and-white Converse-looking platform sneakers and accessorized herself with a thin gold necklace. She wore her long, curly dark hair down and applied a red lip.

Brandy, on the other hand, was full of color. She stunned in a multi-colored coat that had multiple flower patterns on it. She paired the look with blue, black, and white sneakers and rocked her hair in braids. She wore an orange headscarf and had a bindi on her forehead.

“The power in this photo. Whew,” one user wrote.

“My two favorite artists of all time!” another shared.

“Two legends in one pic,” a third fan remarked.

“Wow!!!!! 2 Legends!!!! How iconic is this picture!!!!!” a fourth follower commented.

Brandy and Janet have both been touring across Australia as part of an event titled “RnB Fridays Live 2019” alongside The Black Eyed Peas, 50 Cent, Jason Derulo, Sisqo, Keri Hilson, and J-Kwon, per The Inquisitr.

Brandy has been keeping her followers up to date with her journey Down Under, expressing how she feels with her Instagram captions.

“Yesterday was a beautiful day in Melbourne, Australia. The energy and the love was undeniable. I hope you all love the moments that were captured,” she wrote in a post that consisted of multiple photos.

The two singers will continue the tour together in Australia with shows in Brisbane and Sydney which will be followed by a one-off date in Auckland, New Zealand.

Brandy’s setlist consists of nine songs, while Jackson, who is the headliner for each show, performs 18 tracks from her back catalog.