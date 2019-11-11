Kevin Feige Confirms Which New Disney+ MCU Characters Will Crossover Into Film

Disney+ is set to launch in just a few days, and the streaming platform is going to do something never before done in the movie and television industry. The Marvel Cinematic Universe will host original television shows on the platform, which will tie into big-screen films in the future. Marvel Studios head Kevin Feige announced the impressive Phase 4 lineup at San Diego Comic-Con and the D23 Expo earlier this year, which details the solo television projects soon to stream on Disney+.

Over the next several years, there will be original shows from Marvel Studios including The Falon and The Winter Soldier, WandaVision, She-Hulk, Moon Knight, Ms. Marvel, Hawkeye, and Loki. Feige recently caught up with The Hollywood Reporter to discuss the MCU on Disney+ and he confirmed which new characters will also be seen in films moving forward. This was a major question for fans who wondered if these new characters who were introduced in a television show would play any part in Phase 4 or 5 films moving forward.

Feige confirmed that She-Hulk, Ms. Marvel, and Moon Knight will all appear in future MCU films and they definitely are not limited to the small screen. The studio head did not mention how these characters will integrate into films, but fans shouldn’t expect solo films to happen. A team-up film is much more likely for these new characters, or they could show up as supporting heroes in films like Thor: Love and Thunder or The Eternals.

There are no actors attached to these three heroes just yet, but rumors are flying about who Marvel might have their eye on. In fact, Ms. Marvel, Moon Knight, and She-Hulk don’t even have premiere dates yet, so they likely will be a part of Phase 5. This doesn’t count them out from being introduced in an upcoming Phase 4 movie which will kick off with Black Widow in May 2020.

While discussing the three new characters, Feige also made sure to mention The Eternals which is debuting a handful of new superheroes into the MCU. The Angelina Jolie flick will arrive on November 6, 2020, making it the third and last Marvel Studios film of the year.

“It is a very big movie. It is a very expensive movie. And we are making it because we believe in [Chloe Zhao’s] vision and we believe in what those characters can do and we believe we need to continue to grow and evolve and change and push our genre forward,” Feige said of the upcoming flick.