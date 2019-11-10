Prince Harry Sparks Rumors That Meghan Markle Is Pregnant With Baby Number Two

Prince Harry dropped a hint that his wife, Meghan Markle, may be pregnant with their second child, leading to a royal baby watch. His words, combined with the latest pictures of the Duchess today at the Festival of Remembrance, have many people wondering if she is expecting.

The Inquisitr previously reported that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex surprised military families earlier this week with a visit to the Broom Farm Community Centre in Windsor, near Frogmore Cottage. There the royal couple and their son Archie visited with the moms, dads, and children while talking about their 6-month-old son. Meghan revealed Archie has two teeth, but it is Prince Harry who may have revealed even more about their little family. People reported that a woman who spoke with the prince at the event said he was interested in hearing all about how adding a second child worked out for her.

“Harry was really quite interested in how things were with second children as well because we both have older children,” said Susie Stringfellow. She admitted that she and another attendee encouraged the Duke and Duchess to expand their family.

The royals did several things this week for Remembrance Day, honoring those who’ve served in the British military. In addition to visiting with the families, they attended The Field of Remembrance at Westminster Abbey. Plus, the Duke and Duchess joined Queen Elizabeth II in attending the Festival of Remembrance at Royal Albert Hall to recognize those who’ve lost their lives serving. This year marks the 75th anniversary of the special event.

At the event, Markle wore a somber three-fourths-length sleeve black brocade gown with buttons on the front. She had a red poppy pinned to her lapel. A wide black belt called attention to her midsection, prompting some Instagram users to speculate on a possible second pregnancy.

“Definitely pregnant,” wrote one person.

“Thought I was the only one. She looks pregnant! If so good for her!” replied another user.

Some fans of the couple felt such questions were rude, especially if the rumors of Meghan Markle’s pregnancy turn out to be false.

“So rude, and people wonder why new moms feel so much pressure to get back the pre-baby body,” another person chimed in admonishing people who discussed the possibility of a royal pregnancy.

Many others who left a comment on the photo praised Markle for her beautiful look, with some noting she looked radiant and even glowed in the picture.

“It was great seeing you both this evening! Meghan, you’re glowing, and Harry is handsome as ever!” wrote another fan.

If the Duchess is pregnant, so far, the royal family has not made any announcements. In the past, such news from the British royals has come once the pregnancy enters the second trimester and can be safely announced. Baby Archie is now 6-months-old, and Meghan returned to her royal duties in September after her maternity leave.