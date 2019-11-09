Anthony Scaramucci Says President Trump Would Be ‘Intimidated’ By Michael Bloomberg In 2020

Scaramucci claimed that Bloomberg's vast wealth and business experience would pose a threat to the president's re-election chances.

Former White House communications director Anthony Scaramucci has held nothing back in recent months concerning his criticism of President Donald Trump and on Saturday he predicted that if former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg enters the race, he would pose the biggest threat to Trump’s prospects of winning.

Scaramucci — who spent less than two weeks in the White House before resigning — cited a number of reasons why Bloomberg would pose such a threat to Trump’s re-election, according to The Hill. One of those reasons included the billionaire’s vast financial war chest he could tap into straight out of the starting gate, giving him a distinct advantage over every single other candidate in the race.

“He’s a New Yorker. He could stand the onslaught of the president’s bullying. He’s worth probably five to eight times the president’s net worth. He could spend a fortune defending himself and getting ads up in all areas of the country,” Scaramucci told CNN’s Chris Cuomo.

“I think the president would be very intimidated by a guy like Michael Bloomberg,” he added.

Scaramucci also revealed that he thinks Bloomberg’s moderate political stance and “pro-business nature” would make him a formidable Trump opponent. Doubling down, the former White House staffer said it’s “very clear to me” that Bloomberg would be the one to take down Trump next November.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Bloomberg successfully joined the Alabama Democratic primary on Friday, which was the deadline for such paperwork to be filed. Though he hasn’t officially declared his intentions of running for the White House, the move is widely considered to be his first step in the process.

If Bloomberg eventually officially becomes a Democratic candidate, his immediate competition would include former Vice President Joe Biden and South Bend, Ind. Mayor Pete Buttigieg, who are two of the leading moderate Democrats in the race.

Scott Eisen / Getty Images

Sen. Elizabeth Warren, a progressive candidate who has surged in recent months and currently battles Biden for the top spot in some of the polls, has already fired shots at Bloomberg’s possible entrance into the race, essentially claiming that billionaires are scared of what she, as president, would do to their livelihoods if given the chance.

On Friday, Trump weighed in on Bloomberg’s potential ticket and claimed that the billionaire New Yorker — who he nicknamed “Little Michael” — likely wouldn’t fare well in the primary, but did mention that he would enjoy running against Bloomberg if he wins the Democratic nomination.

“Little Michael will fail. He’ll spend a lot of money. He’s got some really big issues, he’s got some personal problems and he’s got a lot of other problems,” Trump told reporters on Friday.