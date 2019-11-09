Donald Trump Has Lost ‘Sharpness’ In The Past Few Years, Says Former White House Communications Director

Former White House Communications Director Anthony Scaramucci warned on Friday that Donald Trump appears to have “lost a lot of his sharpness” in the past few years. The warning is similar to one issued by the anonymous White House insider who recently published the book, A Warning.

According to Mediaite, Scaramucci spoke with Chris Cuomo on CNN about Trump’s mental state, which has been a topic of conversation in various media outlets after excerpts from the new book by Anonymous revealed some of the president’s alleged struggles. For instance, the book says that the Trump White House is like “showing up at the nursing home at daybreak to find your elderly uncle running pantsless across the courtyard and cursing loudly about the cafeteria food.”

Scaramucci agreed, saying that he found some of the accounts to be reflective of what he has seen since working with Trump during his campaign.

“Some of [the book] is hyperbolic but some of it is prima facie, just go to the 40 minutes of president’s clipping today on the South Lawn,” Scaramucci said. “It’s not stable. It’s not normal. It’s not even inside of a bell curve of what people would describe as real mental health. He’s having a hard time putting sentences tougher. He’s repeating himself. He’s lost a lot of the sharpness he had in ’15 and ’16.”

Yesterday, while speaking to reporters on the White House lawn, Trump gave what some are describing as a rambling, unfocused speech on a variety of topics. During the talk, he claimed to have a second phone call with Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky and offered to produce transcripts of it, according to CNBC.

He also said that he hardly knew Gordon Sondland, who he appointed as ambassador to the European Union after making a million-dollar donation to Trump’s inaugural committee, and has referred to as a “great American,” according to a previous report from The Inquisitr.

Scaramucci, who served for just 10 days as White House communications director, went on to say that he believes the administration is suffering because the 16 cabinet-level positions and the 190 sub-departments are in “disarray.” He believes that the Anonymous author is trying to warn people of the situation and to alert Americans to the possibility that the executive branch is in chaos.

He said that leading as the president is not easy for Trump, which is why the disarray is starting to take its toll.

Despite working for the president, Scaramucci – often called “the Mooch” – has been an outspoken critic of Trump recently.