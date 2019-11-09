Parents Of Teen Killed By U.S. Diplomat’s Wife Say Donald Trump Offered To Write Them Check From U.S. Treasury

The parents of a teenager killed in a crash involving the wife of a U.S. diplomat claimed that Donald Trump offered to write them a check direct from the U.S. treasury as compensation.

The crash outside a Royal Air Force Base in England left 19-year-old Harry Dunn dead and sparked an international controversy when Anne Sacoolas, the wife of a U.S. diplomat who was allegedly driving on the wrong side of the road to cause the crash, claimed diplomatic immunity and left the U.K. Dunn’s parents met with Trump at the White House last month and said the American president offered to have U.S. Secretary of the Treasury Steven Mnuchin write them a check, The Guardian reported.

The offer was shocking to Dunn’s parents, said family spokesman Radd Seiger.

“It was almost as if he let it slip out,” Seiger said. “When he said, ‘We’ve got the driver here,’ he basically meant we’re all going to have a big hug and a kiss and I’ll get my treasury guy to write a check. That’s how it was.”

Seiger added that Trump’s offer did not register at first, but afterward, as the words sunk in, he realized how shocking the offer had been.

As The Inquisitr had previously reported, Trump has come under sharp criticism for his handling of the matter and other actions at the October meeting. A report from Reuters immediately following the meeting said that Trump offered his condolences to the grieving parents but then dropped a bombshell when he told them that the woman involved in the crash was in another room of the White House and was ready to meet with them right then.

The couple said afterward that they were not happy, as they have said from the beginning that they want to meet with Sacoolas in the U.K. so police can interview her. They claimed that they were “railroaded” by Trump’s on-the-spot offer to meet with her and said they were “not into a circus.”

The teen’s mother, Charlotte Charles, said that Trump’s offer for money from the U.S. Treasury also rang hollow in the absence of a proper investigation into his death.

“It’s not going to bring Harry back. Justice has to be done,” she said. “They all need to learn that this can’t happen again and they need to learn that things need to be put into place to stop this.”

Trump was seen at the meeting holding notes that said he would not be sending Sacoolas back to the U.K.