Janet Jackson Fans React To Her First Performance In Australia In Eight Years

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, it has been eight years since Janet Jackson performed down under. The “That’s The Way Love Goes” has started her Oceania leg and fans have been reacting to the shows via social media.

Jackson kicked off the Australian tour in Perth at the HFK Park and her fans on Twitter seemed to love her set.

“Thank you so much for coming to Perth. Your dance moves are spectacular and your voice is unforgettable,” one user tweeted adding multiple heart emoji.

“Janet Jackson performed ‘Scream’ last night at her show in Perth with visuals of her and Michael from the ‘Scream’ music video on the big screen. I find it cute that she says ‘Let’s go Mike’,” another shared with an angel emoji.

“Standout tracks from tonight’s #Perth @JanetJackson show: Opening with ‘Control’, ‘You Want This’ in full, ‘Runaway’ and ‘Scream’ #JanFam,” a third fan remarked.

“‘RnB Fridays’ was sooooooo good. I really got to see Janet Jackson live,” a fourth account also shared.

The “Love Will Never Do (Without You)” chart-topper is scheduled to go across the country visiting other cities including Melbourne, Adelaide, Brisbane, and Sydney. She will make a quick stop in New Zealand in Auckland.

She is performing alongside The Black Eyed Peas, 50 Cent, Jason Derulo, Brandy, Sisqo, Keri Hilson, and J-Kwon for an event titled “RnB Fridays Live 2019.” Jackson will serve as a headliner for all the dates.

In a recent interview with Carrie Bickmore and Tommy Little, Janet admitted that her setlist will be a lot shorter than they usually are but said she will try to fit in as many songs as possible.

According to Setlist.fm, her headline slot consists of 18 songs, proving to still be a long set. She performs tracks from multiple albums including four songs from her iconic album Control, and three from janet., Rhythm Nation 1814, and The Velvet Rope. Her latest single release not featured on an album, “Made For Now,” is also a part of the show.

Janet performed in a black fitted jumpsuit, per The Daily Mail. She recently dyed her hair black and sported her curly locks down. She wore nail varnish of the same color and danced the night away with a head mic attached to her. She paired the all-black look with lace-up boots which is reminiscent of her Rhythm Nation era which her shows are in celebration of.

Jackson will wrap up the Oceania leg on November 17 and will travel to Hawaii for her three final shows of the decade in Honolulu.