WWE News: Becky Lynch On Whether She Wants To Challenge For Universal Championship

Becky Lynch has been the Raw Women’s Champion since WrestleMania 35, having overcome Ronda Rousey and Charlotte Flair in a historic main event match. During an interview with Ringside Fest, as quoted by Sportskeeda, “The Man” was asked if she has aspirations of becoming Universal Champion, but she believes that her current title is the superior accolade.

“I don’t think that’s necessary,” she said. “In my eyes, this is the top title in the company. I am the one who defends it the most, I am the one who made it the most and there’s no doubt that this is the top title in the company.”

Until Crown Jewel, the Universal Championship was held by Lynch’s real-life boyfriend, Seth Rollins. However, the title has struggled to generate an image of prestige since its inception, as it’s often been held by part-timers such as Brock Lesnar, who rarely defend it.

Rollins’ reign wasn’t the most critically acclaimed of title runs, either. As The Inquisitr previously reported, he came under fire from the crowd after retaining it via disqualification against Bray Wyatt at this year’s Hell in a Cell pay-per-view.

Through all of WWE‘s title controversies, though, Lynch has remained a popular champion and the prestige of her championship hasn’t been diminished. She’s been a dominant title-holder who has defended her prize against all challengers, and the WWE Universe cheers for her success.

Lynch’s comments suggest that she views women’s wrestling on par with men’s these days, which is a testament to how far the division has come in recent years as a result of competitors like her.

However, it’s also worth noting that Lynch will never be eligible to challenge for the Universal Champion unless WWE makes changes to the rules. As noted by Ringside News, one-on-one intergender wrestling has been banned in the company to avoid generating any negative publicity.

In the past, WWE has shown an openness to hosting matches between men and women, especially during the Attitude Era when Chyna became an Intercontinental Champion.

Of course, ever since the company introduced its PG format, the closest they’ve come to showcasing these matches has been through mixed tag team matches, which prohibit male performers from performing maneuvers on women.

Lynch’s comments came after Impact Wrestling announced that Sami Callihan will defend his World Championship against Tessa Blanchard at the Hard to Kill show in January, 2020. If Blanchard wins the match, she’ll become the first woman in the company’s history to hold the belt.