‘The Challenge’ Star Hunter Barfield Welcomes Baby Boy, Past And Present Cast Members Offer Congratulations

A former Challenge cast member is a new father as Hunter Barfield has announced the birth of his son, Kohen Brian Barfield. Hunter’s bundle of joy came into the world on November 6, according to People, and the reality television star couldn’t be happier. Hunter was missing from this season of War of the Worlds 2 after appearing in Season 32 and 33. It was revealed on the reunion of War of the Worlds that Hunter was expecting a child when Nany Gonzalez spilled the beans to an unsuspecting crowd. Hunter confirmed the news himself on Instagram back in May.

“Being a first-time parent, the process was an emotional roller coaster but it was the most beautiful moment I’ve ever experienced. I’m a crier so I definitely cried a little bit! I never knew I could love something so much so fast but he’s already my best friend!” Hunter told People. “We are overwhelmed with support from family and friends and we could not be more thankful and blessed.”

Kohen came into the world at 8:37 p.m. weighing 8 lbs, 6 oz and measuring 19.5 inches long. Hunter noted that baby Kohen and his mother were both doing great and were perfectly healthy after a fairly quick delivery.

For now, Hunter has decided to keep the identity of the mother of his child private.

After the good news was announced, several Challenge cast members congratulated their co-star on the happy news. Derrick Kosinski and Leroy Garrett both commented on Hunter’s Instagram post where he introduced his son, with the cast members congratulating their friend on the big news. Zahida Allen, Amanda Garcia, Brad Fiorenza, Turabi “Turbo” Camkiran, and Katie Cooley all offered well wishes and their congratulations as well.

Over on Twitter, the MTV star got more support from former Challenge cast members, including Da’Vonne Rogers, Angela Babicz, Melinda Collins, and Coral Smith. So far, there haven’t been any congratulatory remarks from Ashley Mitchell, Hunter’s Final Reckoning partner who famously stole $500,000 dollars from him after she decided to keep the team’s victory money to herself. To be fair, Ashley is currently filming The Challenge Season 35 and does not have access to the internet or a telephone.

Hunter’s close pals and Team Young Buck buddies Cory Wharton and Nelson Thomas are also currently filming Season 35 and likely do not know about baby Kohen making his big debut. Hunter will likely return to The Challenge franchise in the future, but will definitely not be appearing on Season 35.