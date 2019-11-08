Impeachment Witness Marie Yovanovitch Reportedly Lied Under Oath

Impeachment witness and former U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine Marie Yovanovitch reportedly lied under oath when she gave her testimony as part of the impeachment probe into Donald Trump. Yovanovitch, who was fired by the president in May, reportedly exchanged private emails with a congressional staffer two days following the whistleblower complaint that sparked the impeachment inquiry, contradicting Yovanovitch’s testimony.

Yovanovitch reportedly said during her closed-door testimony that she recieved an email from Laura Carey, a Democrat House Foreign Affairs Committee staffer, to her personal email, which is a breach of State Department protocol. After Carey requested a talk, Yovanovitch said she alerted the State Department, Breitbart reports.

“So she emailed me. I alerted the State Department and, you know, asked them to handle the correspondence. And she emailed me again and said, you know, who should I be in touch with?” she said.

“It wasn’t clear to me whether it was going to be whether this was a discussion with her, whether this was a discussion with other staffers, whether it was a deposition. I mean, it just didn’t get that far, because I transferred that information to the State Department lawyers.”

Yovanovitch was pressed about what the staffer wanted to talk about, and she claimed to believe it was about the circumstances surrounding her departure, although she highlighted that it could possibly be just to “catch up.”

Yahoo News reports that the contents of the email, obtained by Fox News’ Tucker Carlson, reveal that Yovanovitch responded directly to Carey — in conflict with her testimony.

“Thanks for reaching out — and congratulations on your new job,” Yovanovitch wrote, adding that she would “love to reconnect” with Carey.

Yovanovitch also notified Carey that she had contacted the Bureau of European and Eurasian Affairs about the request.

Here's the specific exchange between Yovanovitch and @RepLeeZeldin, in which Yovanovitch clearly denies ever responding to the Democratic House committee staffer: "I didn't respond to that e-mail, because I had already transferred everything to [State]." https://t.co/4z4BNGQQbW pic.twitter.com/hp3uSG8NTo — Sean Davis (@seanmdav) November 8, 2019

As The Inquisitr reported, Yovanovitch claims that Trump’s decision to fire her was the result of a campaign against her. She believes this campaign was facilitated in by Trump,s personal lawyer, Rudy Giuliani, and his two associates, who were recently arrested on campaign finance violation charges. Although Yuvanovitch claims she’s unaware of Giuliani’s motives, she suggested it could be connected to her anti-corruption work in Ukraine, which she believes may have gotten in the way of Giuliani’s financial ambitions in the country.

Yuvanovitch also claimed she never had any contact with Hunter Biden and did not directly work with Burisma, the energy company he was previously worked for while Joe Biden was vice president, which caused scrutiny from Trump’s camp amid the impeachment probe.