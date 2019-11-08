Donald Trump Hasn’t Decided Whether He’ll Endorse Jeff Sessions’ Senate Bid

In announcing his campaign Thursday, Sessions reaffirmed his position as a strong advocate of the Trump administration.

President Donald Trump said Friday that he’s unsure whether he will endorse former U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions in his bid to win back his Senate seat in Alabama, which he held prior to serving in the Trump administration.

“I haven’t gotten involved,” the president said, according to a report from Politico. “I saw he said very nice things about me last night. But, we’ll have to see. I have to see. I haven’t made a determination.”

Sessions reportedly resigned from his position as attorney general last year following the president’s dissatisfaction that Sessions had recused himself from former Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 election.

“When I left President Trump’s cabinet, did I write a tell-all book? No,” Sessions said in a 30-second video titled “Great Job” posted on Thursday to his YouTube channel. “Did I go on CNN and attack the president? Nope. Have I said a cross word about the president? Not one time, and I’ll tell you why. First of all that would be dishonorable. I was there to serve his agenda, not mine. Second, the president is doing a great job for America and Alabama and he has my strong support.”

Sessions also claimed he was one of the first members of the Senate who had publicly supported the president, claiming that when Trump first came to Washington, he was the only member of the Senate courageous enough to stand with the president. He called himself Trump’s strongest advocate and echoed the president’s 2016 campaign slogan: Make American Great Again.

Trump had reportedly warned Sessions privately that he would campaign against him should he decide to run for office, as The Inquisitr previously reported. Though, according to a report from Politico, the president said that he decided he would not campaign against Sessions. Trump said he would be watching the race, adding that Sessions had what he called “tough competition” in his Senate bid.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Sessions’ old Senate seat is currently occupied by Democrat Doug Jones. Jones won the race in 2018 following allegations that his rival, Republican Roy Moore, faced about inappropriate relationships he had with teenage girls while he was in his thirties. Moore is once again running as a Republican for the Senate seat, though Sessions’ announcement yesterday presents a challenge to Moore’s hope that he’d be the Republican Party’s candidate to unseat Jones, who is running for re-election.