Kim Kardashian Is Opening Up To The Idea Of Having More Children With Kanye West, Sources Say

Kim Kardashian is reportedly considering having more children weeks after Kanye West announced that he would like to further expand their family.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star has said in the past that she doesn’t desire to have any more children after she and West welcomed their second son and fourth child, Psalm, who is 5-months-old. However, according to Hollywood Life, the “Jesus Walks” rapper would like for the couple to have more children in the future. A source reportedly told the outlet that it is “possible” for them to have more children in the future, as West would like the couple to have seven kids in total. The source also shared that while Kardashian is currently fine with four children, she hasn’t debated with West about not having more.

“They are a team and great parents already and they would be able to do it if they decided to add any more kids to the family,” the source said.

“And when and if they do, they will likely return to the surrogate or adoption route. But as of right this moment, don’t expect any announcements from them having more kids but the possibility in the future is still there.”

Kardashian shared earlier this year that she wasn’t interested in having more children as her career continues to expand. In addition to her reality show and several businesses, the makeup mogul is currently in law school. Because of her current schedule, the E! star is reportedly “stretched too thin,” and would need to revisit having more children down the line. Kardashian also reportedly wants to finish law school before adding another addition to the West tribe.

“If he gets his way, it will be further down the road. Right now Kim has made no promises but she does love being a mom and Kanye is very persistent,” the source said.

West previously shared his desire to have more children during an episode of Airpool Karaoke. During the interview, West didn’t give a time frame of when he would like to see more West kids in his family, but he did gush about his current family life. The rapper said that, since he married Kardashian in 2014, things became better for him and has been a “great stabler.” He also shared how great married life has been over the past few years.

“I got married and people were like, ‘Ah, that looks cool,'” West explained to Corden at the time.