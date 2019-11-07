‘House Of The Dragon’: ‘Game Of Thrones’ Prequel May Revisit Robert’s Rebellion

With the fall of House Targaryen featuring in Robert's Rebellion, it is possible that 'House of the Dragon' will delve further into this story.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, HBO recently canceled plans for their prequel series which was set thousands of years prior to the events that unfolded in the original Game of Thrones series. Instead, they greenlit the project straight to series. House of the Dragon will focus on George R. R. Martin‘s book, Fire & Blood, and tell the spectacular rise and fall of House Targaryen.

No news has yet been released regarding character casting or the exact plotline of House of the Dragon. However, International Business Times predicts that the new Game of Thrones prequel series will take a more in-depth look at Robert’s Rebellion that saw the final downfall of House Targaryen.

The original Game of Thrones series started with the death of Jon Arryn (John Standing), Hand of the King. Eddard Stark (Sean Bean) was appointed as the replacement to the position by his friend, Robert Baratheon (Mark Addy), who also happened to be the current king of the seven kingdoms.

Robert Baratheon was the reason behind the rebellion after conflict arose regarding Lyanna Stark (Aisling Franciosi), who Robert was in love with, and Rhaegar Targaryen (Wilf Scolding). Robert believed that Lyanna was abducted and killed by Rhaegar but, over the course of eight seasons of Game of Thrones, it was discovered that Lyanna and Rhaegar were actually in love and secretly married. Jon Snow (Kit Harington) was the result of their union.

Robert’s Rebellion also saw the death of the last Targaryen ruler, Aerys II Targaryen (David Rintoul), also known as the Mad King due to his cruel and unpredictable ways. His death signified the end of the long reign of House Targaryen as the traditional rulers of Westeros. Robert Baratheon took his place and became the new leader of the seven kingdoms.

If House of the Dragon centers around the rise and fall of House Targaryen, it makes sense that Robert’s Rebellion will be featured at some point in the series. However, it seems unlikely that viewers will be introduced to younger versions of Eddard and Robert in the first season of the prequel series. Instead, it seems more likely that Season 1 will focus more on the Targaryen’s rise to fame starting with Aegon’s Conquest that saw the creation of the mighty house. The Targaryens then went on to rule for three centuries before Robert Baratheon took over. This means that if Robert’s Rebellion is touched on, it will be much later in the series.

As yet, no filming schedule or premiere date has been released by HBO for the 10-episode series, House of the Dragon.