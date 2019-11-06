‘Dancing With The Stars’ Host Tom Bergeron Calls Erin Andrews ‘A Joy’ In Sweet Instagram Post

Dancing With the Stars host Tom Bergeron called his co-host Erin Andrews “a joy” in a new post on Instagram where he honored his on-camera partner for the past nine seasons with a sweet photo and statement.

Andrews, who joined the show in Season 18, followed in the footsteps of previous show co-hosts Lisa Canning, who hosted Season 1, Samantha Harris co-hosted seasons 2 through 9 and Brooke Burke who hosted Seasons 10-17, all alongside Bergeron, who has hosted since Season 1.

Bergeron posted a sweet photo of the twosome together on-set where he was laughing and Andrews was seen doing a step. In response to his sweet post, Andrews said she loved Bergeron “so much.”

Fans loved the photo and revealed that the way the twosome are respectful and caring towards one another was a favorite part of watching Dancing With the Stars.

“I love love love you two together. The perfect combination of quick-witted-ness and utter sincerity (guess who’s who!)” said one fan of the long-running reality dance competition series.

“You both are fantastic and so much fun to watch every week,” said another viewer.

Finally, a third fan noted in the comments section of the photo below, which has been liked almost 5K times, “Honestly one of my favorite parts of the show is y’all’s dynamic together and with the judges. Y’all seemed like you were seriously having fun this week. Love it!”

The twosome keeps the banter going and the dancers engaged throughout the weekly competition series.

While Bergeron is usually seen throughout the live show on the ballroom floor, speaking to series judges Carrie Ann Inaba, Len Goodman, and Bruno Tonioli, Andrews heads to the show’s skybox where the performers wait their turn to take the stage and return after they are done to speak with the stunning blonde commentator at the completion of their performances.

Bergeron and Andrews also fend off negativity from both the judges and audience members after the celebrities perform alongside their assigned pros.

During the most recent episode of Dancing With the Stars, Bergeron defended former The Bachelorette star Hannah Brown to the judging panel who harshly judged the former beauty contestant who danced in recreational ballet when she was younger.

Bergeron noted in an interview with Us Weekly that “I’m not seeing the disconnect the judges addressed, to be honest. I think Hannah is among several contestants who deserve to have an eye (or two) on the Mirrorball.”

The Inquisitr recently reported that Bergeron and Andrews reportedly had a blast taping the series’ annual Halloween show and that Andrews showed up for the taping in a stunning sparkly black gown that had a sheer mesh bottom that showed off her long legs.

Tom Bergeron and Erin Andrews co-host Dancing With the Stars which airs Mondays on ABC.