Anthony Scaramucci Calls On Americans To Abandon Donald Trump’s ‘Cult’ And Reject His Presidency

Former White House communications director Anthony Scaramucci hasn’t kept quiet about his thoughts on Donald Trump since leaving the administration back in 2017. On Tuesday, Scaramucci continued this pattern and called on the president’s followers to — like him — abandon the “cult” of Trump, Newsweek reports.

“The best time to plant a tree was 20 years ago. The second best time is now,” he tweeted, citing an old Chinese proverb.

“I, along with many of my fellow Americans, made a mistake in not abandoning @realDonaldTrump sooner. But today is the next best day to leave the cult. Let’s fix this together.”

About an hour later, Scaramucci again blasted Trump.

“TOTAL REPUDIATION OF @REALDONALDTRUMP!!” he tweeted.

Scaramucci previously said that his flip on Trump stemmed from the president’s recent “divisive” comments that he believes were “unacceptable.” Although Scaramucci acknowledged that his previous support for Trump means he “didn’t pass the 100% litmus test,” he highlighted that the president eventually “turns on everyone,” adding that soon it will be “the entire country.”

“I’m not seeking absolution,” he wrote in a The Washington Post op-ed.

“I just want to be part of the solution,” he continued, adding that the downsides of Trump’s “demagoguery” are now far outweighed by the positives.

Scaramucci added that he believes Americans must “unite” to prevent Trump from remaining in office.

Although Scaramucci predicted a landslide 2020 victory for Trump as recently as July, he appears to have changed his tune. The 55-year-old former Trump aide recently addressed the impeachment probe into the president and believes that the Senate will turn on him vote to remove him from office.

Two-thirds of the Senate must vote to remove Trump from office, which requires the votes of all the Democrat Senators as well as 20 Republicans. According to Scaramucci, when public support for removing Trump from office passes 60 percent, McConnell and other Senate Republicans will side with the American people.

Polls on the support of Trump’s impeachment have shown that Americans are increasingly warming to the idea. A recent Fox News poll showed that 49 percent of respondents want the president to be impeached and removed from the White House.

The same poll found that almost 60 percent of respondents believe Trump asked Ukranian president Volodymyr Zelensky to investigate Joe Biden during the controversial phone call that sparked the current probe into Trump’s behavior. In addition, almost two-thirds of respondents said they believed it was inappropriate for Trump to do so.

House Democrats previously predicted that articles of impeachment will be drafted by Christmas.