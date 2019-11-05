Melissa Gorga Confirms ‘RHONJ’ Season 10 Will Expose Things Teresa Giudice Has Been ‘Hiding’

The new season will include the reveal of some major cast secrets.

Melissa Gorga is opening up about what fans can expect to see on the upcoming 10th season of The Real Housewives of New Jersey.

During an interview with ET Online, the mother of three revealed that when it comes to the new episodes, viewers will be seeing a number of cast secrets exposed while also watching her sister-in-law, Teresa Giudice, spiral out of control as she attempts to deal with her husband’s looming deportation.

“This season, you’re going to have a lot of truth,” Gorga confirmed on November 5. “Things you’ve watched in previous seasons, you’re going to see the truth come out. Things Teresa [Giudice] was hiding, things I was hiding. It all comes out.”

According to Gorga, Season 10 of The Real Housewives of New Jersey will be the most honest and raw season she and her co-stars have ever taken part in and will also include plenty of Giudice’s drama with her husband, Joe Giudice, who was sentenced to be deported back to his native Italy in October of last year, as well as the drama surrounding her alleged relationship with another man.

While Gorga didn’t say much when it came to the specifics of what Giudice would be seen dealing with, she did admit that she found some of Giudice’s decision to be “not the smartest.” So, rather than sit back and allow her sister-in-law to get “out of control,” Gorga revealed she put her foot down.

“I think you’re gonna see [Teresa] spiral a little bit this season,” Gorga explained.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Gorga also opened up about The Real Housewives of New Jersey Season 10 during an interview with Hollywood Life in September. At the time, Gorga said the new season would be filled with drama and noted that a number of the relationships between herself and her co-stars go through some major changes.

“There’s a lot of arguments that you would never suspect are coming,” Gorga explained.

Also during the interview with Hollywood Life, Gorga offered an update on Giudice, telling the outlet that she has been doing “good” and confirming that she and their family were expecting to get answers about the fate of Joe Giudice in the coming weeks.

Although an official ruling in regard to Joe’s potential deportation has not been made, he was allowed to return home to Italy to await the court’s decision in October.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey Season 10 premieres tomorrow night, November 6 at 8 p.m. on Bravo TV.