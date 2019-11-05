‘The Walking Dead’ Season 10: Here’s How Michonne Could Finally Leave

Could Michonne leave Judith behind in order to find Rick Grimes?

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Michonne (Danai Gurira) is set to leave the Walking Dead universe at some point in Season 10 of the hit zombie apocalypse series. This is thanks to Gurira’s ongoing commitments to the Marvel universe. While viewers may know why Gurira is leaving, there is still little information about how her character will bow out of the series. However, according to Metro, there is a new theory that could explain exactly how Michonne will leave.

With Michonne last seen headed towards Oceanside, some fans of the comic book series on which The Walking Dead is based believe that Michonne will meet a character there called Virgil, who has already been cast by AMC and will be played by Kevin Carroll in the TV series. While it is unclear just how much of Virgil’s story from the comic books will make it to the TV series, a theory has already been developed that sees this character woo Michonne away from Oceanside with the promise of finding out Rick Grimes’ (Andrew Lincoln) fate.

Gene Page / AMC

The theory was originally developed on Reddit and sees Virgil as having knowledge of the same group that rescued Rick from the collapsed bridge. While everyone in the TV series believes Rick is dead, the audience knows better and Rick’s story will continue in movies being developed by AMC.

In this theory, Virgil will mention to Michonne that he knows of the people who have Rick and encourages Michonne to leave with him, as he is also searching for his own family. The theory sees Judith (Cailey Fleming) encouraging Michonne to undertake the mission and Michonne is eventually convinced to do so. Redditor KangEndgame explains further.

“Judith encourages her to leave with Virgil to bring back his dad. Michonne, knowing Judith can take care of herself (which was highlighted in 10×04) leaves her in charge of someone back home and leaves with Virgil on the boat (which would also explain why she doesn’t take her children with them, traveling in the open sea is dangerous).”

Of course, as is the way with any Walking Dead theories, viewers will just have to tune into further episodes in order to find out more.

Season 10 of The Walking Dead returns to AMC on Sunday, November 10, with Episode 6, titled “Bonds.”