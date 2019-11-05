‘The Young And The Restless’ Recap: Phyllis Reconsiders Nick

The Young and the Restless recap for Tuesday, November 5 brings Nick’s campaign strategy while Phyllis worries he will become Victor. Plus, Adam manipulates Chelsea, and Mariah and Tessa celebrate their first anniversary.

At The Grand Phoenix Hotel, Nick (Joshua Morrow) continued his campaign as he and Jack (Peter Bergman) considered how to proceed. Phyllis (Michelle Stafford) threw in her two cents. She worried that Nick would finally become his father if he gets into politics. However, Phyllis did appreciate seeing her two ex-husbands doing business at her establishment. Before Phyllis and Nick parted, they hugged, and Abby (Melissa Ordway) noticed. She warned Phyllis against making another play for Nick, and Phyllis taunted her business partner, saying she might decide to go there again despite Abby’s wishes.

In the meantime, Chelsea (Melissa Claire Egan) rushed off to help Adam (Mark Grossman) with a Connor (Judah Mackey) problem. Nick worried to Jack that Adam was using Connor to manipulate Chelsea. At Adam’s, Chelsea managed to get Connor calmed down using a “magic eyes” trick, and later she taught Adam how to do it for their son. When Chelsea finally left, Connor admitted he likes it when his mom is there, and Adam agreed. When Chelsea got home, she wondered if Connor’s nightmare was a ploy to get her over to Adam’s house. Nick worried it might be coming from Adam and not Connor.

Mariah (Camryn Grimes) threw a surprise anniversary party for Tessa (Cait Fairbanks) at Society. A blindfolded Tessa listened to music while Mariah and Kyle (Michael Mealor) decorated for the event. Mariah marveled at her friend’s skills, and Kyle admitted that no matter what else he can do, he still cannot get rid of Theo (Michael Mealor). Rey (Jordi Vilasuso), Sharon (Sharon Case), and Abby showed up, and Mariah brought Tessa out for the surprise. Mariah and Tessa kissed, and Kyle joked he is the one who got them together in the first place. Lola (Sasha Calle) said that Mariah and Tessa are the best friends she could have. Even Sharon chimed in that despite her initial doubts, she’s pleased to see her daughter happy with somebody like Tessa.

Everybody toasted to the women of the hour and true love. Then, Mariah read her girlfriend, a love poem she wrote. Later, the couple shared a slow dance, and then they decided to move their anniversary celebration to their home.

At Crimson Lights, Rey and Sharon recapped their evening, and then Rey asked her to dance.