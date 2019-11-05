WWE News: ‘NXT’ Star Bids Twitter ‘Goodbye’ With Cryptic Post

Former NXT Champion Tommaso Ciampa took to Twitter on Monday night to say goodbye to the social media platform, with his cryptic comments reportedly causing concern among some of his fans.

As cited by WrestlingNews.co, Ciampa’s succinct post saw the wrestler bid goodbye to Twitter, adding that “nothing matters” and wrapping up his tweet with two black heart emoji bookending a gold heart — a reference to both his “Blackheart” nickname and NXT‘s color scheme. The oft-injured grappler — who recently made his big return to NXT after relinquishing his title in March and undergoing surgery for a neck injury — did not provide any additional information or shed any light on why he was saying goodbye.

In a separate report, Wrestling Inc. noted that Ciampa’s “goodbye” to Twitter came shortly after he and Roman Reigns had an in-character argument on the social media platform over NXT‘s invasion of Friday Night SmackDown last week. Ciampa was one of the many wrestlers from the black-and-gold brand to appear on the episode, as he made his presence felt by crashing The Miz’s “MizTV” segment and defeating the WWE veteran in singles competition.

Considering Ciampa’s past history with depression and drug use, which he revealed in a 2013 appearance on independent wrestling star Colt Cabana’s Art of Wrestling podcast, WrestlingNews.co reported that a number of the 34-year-old NXT standout’s fans expressed concern for his well-being as they replied to his most recent tweet. The publication stressed that it “would be wise” for the NXT star to offer some context in a follow-up post and allay any concerns his fans may have.

Loading...

On the other hand, there’s a chance that Ciampa might not have any plans to quit Twitter after all. Wrestling Inc. pointed out that the former NXT Champion might have been trolling fans with his tweet, much like he has done in the past.

As of this writing, Ciampa has yet to return to Twitter, nor has he deactivated his account as he might have suggested in his last post. Apart from his involvement in the NXT “invasion” angle ahead of this month’s Survivor Series pay-per-view, Ciampa is also involved in one of his brand’s hotter storylines at the moment. He is currently hoping to regain possession of “Goldie” — his nickname for the NXT championship belt — from its present holder, Adam Cole, while also dealing with the presence of on-and-off rival Johnny Gargano and Finn Balor as fellow title contenders.