‘Vanderpump Rules’ Star Lala Kent And Fiance Randall Emmett Gush Over One Another On Instagram

Lala Kent and Randall Emmett recently spent days apart.

Lala Kent and Randall Emmett recently spent several days apart and on Instagram, it was evident that the longtime couple was seriously missing one another.

Over the weekend, as they prepared to reunite, the Vanderpump Rules cast member and her movie producer fiancé shared photo posts and messages about the other with their fans and followers.

“I get to be his wife,” Kent wrote in the caption of her photo, which was shared on Sunday, November 3.

With Kent’s message, she included the same photo she used to go public with Emmett in early 2018. As fans of Vanderpump Rules may recall, Kent and Emmett kept their romance on the down-low until after his divorce from first wife Ambyr Childers, the mother of his two daughters, was finalized.

At the time that Kent and Emmett went public with one another, they were in Emmett’s hometown of Miami, Florida, where they were ringing in the New Year together. Months later, during a trip to Cabo San Lucas, Emmett proposed to Kent on the beach.

“Missing my baby, only a few more days till she is home,” Emmett wrote on his page around the same time of Kent’s post.

With Emmett’s message, he included a photo that had been taken just moments after he proposed to the reality star.

As Vanderpump Rules fans may have noticed, Kent and Emmett recently went on a bit of a world tour together as they promoted his new movie, The Irishman, in several different countries, including England and France. They also attended premiere events in New York City and Los Angeles at the end of last month before spending time apart.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Kent appeared on Andy Cohen’s Watch What Happens Live weeks ago, where she opened up about her 2020 wedding to Emmett and confirmed she would not be asking Kristen Doute to serve as one of her bridesmaids. Also during the episode, Kent confirmed her nuptials would no longer be taking place in Miami.

“The weather in Miami is just too volatile and my [late] dad loves Newport, or loved Newport. It sat well with me,” she explained, according to Reality Tea.

Kent then said that while she likes to hold certain things close to her heart, she was not completely ruling out the possibility of having her wedding featured in a television special.

Kent and her co-stars are expected to return to Bravo TV sometime later this year for the eighth season of Vanderpump Rules.