‘Dancing With The Stars’ Celeb Ally Brooke ‘Shocked’ By Weekly Show Results: ‘You Can’t Predict It’

Ally Brooke revealed she has been “shocked” by the weekly results that have resulted in celebrity eliminations during this season of Dancing With the Stars and claims that you “can’t predict” what is going to happen at the end of each episode according to Us Weekly.

This season of the reality dance competition series, Dancing With the Stars‘ 28th has been a rollercoaster of scoring for the celebrities, who attempt each week to make it to the finals and perhaps, win the show’s iconic mirrorball trophy.

Fans have been stunned over the past seven weeks as some celebrities have been eliminated while others whom fans believe should have ended their run on the series still remain.

“I think it definitely is shocking,” said Ally in an interview with Us Weekly.

“If I know that I did the best dance that I could and worked as hard as I could, and that’s all that I can take away from it and then hope that America loves it. I think the more and more I show [them] who I am, I hope that it helps,” she explained to the publication.

Ally also admitted in the interview that even though a couple’s dancing could be top-notch, she now realizes that voting has to do with whether or not the public wants a celebrity to remain in the competition and not as much as with the quality of their performance.

The singer revealed that she gets “scared” about the results because she realizes that being successful on Dancing With the Stars is about just how popular you are with the viewers and if they feel they can connect with you on a personal level.

In the above Instagram post, fans tried to quell any fears the singer might have this week as she performs alongside her professional partner, Sasha Farber.

“Can’t wait to vote for them!” said one fan.

Another fan said, “I am rooting for them all the way.”

The Inquisitr has previously reported that fans would rather the show’s panel of judges which include Carrie Ann Inaba, Bruno Tonioli, and Len Goodman take over the entirety of the voting in the competition as a way to safeguard the best dancers from elimination, citing a poll generated by a leading Hollywood prediction site GoldDerby.

It appears that in a recent poll posed to users of GoldDerby, viewers of the series want the judging panel to take over voting for the contestants, or even take it one step further as in the case of Dancing with the Stars Juniors, and only having the studio audience vote for their favorites.

Safeguards were attempted at the beginning of the new season of the series as a way to stop those celebrities that have not shown progression as dancers from advancing forward in the competition as in the case of radio personality Bobby Bones, who went on to win Season 27 alongside Sharna Burgess, coming ahead of more competent celebrity dancers.

In addition to live voting during the show only, where east coast and central time viewers can vote for their favorite stars while the show is airing and west coast viewers will have vote three hours before the show is seen in their area, the final decision of who will be eliminated of the bottom two couples have been left up to the judges. The judges scores also carry more weight this season then in seasons past.

In addition to Ally, Kate Flannery, Sean Spicer, Hannah Brown, James Van Der Beek, Lauren Alaina, and Kel Mitchell are still in the running for the mirrorball trophy, which will cap off Season 28’s competition.

Dancing With the Stars airs Mondays at 8 p.m. EST on ABC.