Halsey Stuns In Tiny Floral Skirt On MTV EMAs Red Carpet & Sheer Garment For Performance

Last night, the MTV Europe Music Awards took place in Seville, Spain, last night and it seems the hottest names in music turned up.

One leading lady in pop who had a successful night was “Bad at Love” hitmaker Halsey. The fiery star posed on the carpet in an eye-catching floral ensemble that didn’t go unnoticed. She paired a floral short-sleeved T-shirt with a floral skirt of a different color.

The skirt was long on one side and fell to the floor while the majority of the garment was super short and revealed a lot of leg. Halsey is known for rocking different types of hairstyles and colors and sported her fiery red curly locks up in a ponytail. She put on a pair of black heels and flaunted her many tattoos on her body.

In an Instagram post that consists of four images, the “Now or Never” songstress shared numerous photos from the event.

The first shot sees her holding up her MTV EMA award for Best Pop which she looked thrilled to have won. In another, she posed on the carpet from the side that displayed her strong side profile and showed off the details of her outfit.

Halsey took the time to stop for fans on the red carpet in between as she posed for selfies and even signed copies of her second album, Hopeless Fountain Kingdom.

The fourth and final photo sees herself with “Slow Hands” singer Niall Horan who wore a suit. Horan placed his hands around her waist while she rested her hand on his shoulder.

In the span of seven hours, her post racked up more than 700,000 likes and over 3,000 comments, proving to be a hit with her fans.

“YOU DESERVED EVERY WIN I LOVE YOU,” one user wrote passionately in capital letters.

“A whole beauty queen,” another mentioned.

“Wow, you are amazing. I’m so proud of you,” a third fan commented.

“You are a god,” a fourth follower insisted, adding a eye-heart face emoji.

Your Best Pop winner is of course the queen @Halsey! ???? pic.twitter.com/CsQi91CLZu — MTV EMA (@mtvema) November 3, 2019

On the night, Halsey performed her latest single, “Graveyard,” that is taken from her upcoming third studio album, Manic.

She wore a white sheer garment while parading around the huge stage barefoot. At the beginning, she layed down on the ground surrounded by branches and dirt. In one part, she sat on a carousel horse which gave the performance an element of fantasy. MTV described the performance as magical.

Would have followed @halsey all the way to the graveyard with that ✨magical✨ performance!! ???? pic.twitter.com/1NcM3XFsRC — MTV EMA (@mtvema) November 3, 2019

The full performance has been added to MTV International’s official YouTube account which has already been watched over 260,000 times in under 24 hours.

Next year, Halsey will embark on a world tour that will begin in Europe to support her upcoming LP.