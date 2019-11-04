‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers For Tuesday, November 5: Zoe Turns Up the Heat

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for Tuesday, November 5 tease that at least one person thinks that Thomas Forrester (Matthew Atkinson) is a catch. Zoe Buckingham (Kiara Barnes) will show the designer that she’s still interested in him, per She Knows Soaps.

After swearing that he wanted to destroy the Logans, it appears as if Thomas has forgotten his promise. Not too long ago, he told Zoe that he needed her help to destroy Brooke Logan Forrester (Katherine Kelly Lang) and her entire family. He wanted to end Brooke’s marriage to his father, Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye), and he also wanted the Logan clan out of Forrester Creations.

Thomas promised Zoe a job as a model at the fashion house as she’s currently down and out. Zoe was kicked out of Forrester Creations after the whole Beth Spencer (Madeline Valdez and River Davidson) drama, and she’s been out of work and out of a place to live. Thomas put her up in Vincent Walker’s (Joe LoCicero) apartment.

In the meantime, he moved to Eric Forrester’s (John McCook) mansion where he has been living since just before Halloween. And now that Thomas thinks that he has a chance with Hope Logan (Annika Noelle) again, it appears as if he has forgotten about his promises to Zoe.

Thomas makes a major revelation to Zoe about how she fits in to his plans for the future. WATCH FULL EPISODE: https://t.co/onZ8O2P8iw #BoldandBeautiful pic.twitter.com/qtHAlmuVGD — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) October 21, 2019

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers, per The Inquisitr, tease that Zoe will remind him about his vow. And it seems as if she won’t just tell the designer about his schemes to manipulate and destroy, she will coax him into remembering with a kiss.

Now although Zoe’s actions may seem forward, she’s only acting on Thomas’ previous actions. Thomas flirted with Zoe and told her that she was beautiful. He also indicated that he had thought about her while designing some dresses and that she was his muse. At the time Zoe did not seem averse to his attention and was open to some playful dialogue.

The soap opera spoilers suggest that Zoe wants to refocus Thomas’ attention on her because she really needs to get her life back in order. Since he seems to be her only viable option at the moment, Zoe is about to give it her all.

While Thomas may enjoy the affections of a pretty lady, that doesn’t mean that he will give up on Hope that easily. In fact, the designer is about to ramp up his quest to get the blonde into his bed.

The Bold and the Beautiful airs every weekday on CBS.