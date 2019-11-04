Pete Buttigieg And Elizabeth Warren Post Largest Gains In New National Poll, Joe Biden Remains Steady

Warren's numbers mark her highest percentage of support to date in this particular national poll.

While 2020 Democratic front-runner and former Vice President Joe Biden‘s polling numbers remained mostly unchanged, a new survey of 1,003 respondents revealed that Sen. Elizabeth Warren and South Bend, Indiana Mayor Pete Buttigieg posted noticeable gains.

According to The Hill, a Sunday poll from ABC News and The Washington Post gave Biden the lead, scoring 27 percent of support from Democrats and independent voters who lean Democrat. That number was nearly identical to a September iteration of the same poll.

As Biden enjoys a comfortable national lead over the rest of the crowded 2020 Democratic field of candidates, the poll lent credence to Warren’s continued surge. Though she came in second at 21 percent, that number was four points higher than September’s survey and it marked her largest number yet in that particular poll.

Buttigieg has also experienced a surge, at least as far as polling data is concerned. The latest survey showed that the Indiana mayor is now being supported at seven percent, which is a three-point bump from early September. While he’s far from front-runner status, he has managed to outdo a number of prominent Democratic politicians on a national scale, even with his low name recognition and prominence.

Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders — Warren’s progressive opponent within the 2020 field — manged to keep his numbers steady at 19 percent.

California Sen. Kamala Harris, who once surged after the first Democratic primary debate when she went toe-to-toe with Biden on stage, saw the opposite of a surge in the latest poll. The senator dropped from seven percent of support in September to two percent in the latest poll, painting a grim picture for her 2020 campaign team.

Breaking the poll results down into specific demographics, Biden scored impressive support among many of them. He ranked as the favorite candidate for male voters, black voters, moderates, and voters over the age of 65 while also being ranked, at 42 percent, the candidate with the best chance of beating President Donald Trump in 2020. By comparison, Warren only managed 17 percent of those who think she’s the best chance at unseating Trump next year, and Sanders was right behind her at 16 percent.

The polling results come on the heels of not-so-good news for Biden’s campaign out of the early-voting state of Iowa, where he plummeted to fourth place behind Warren, Sanders, and Buttigieg, as reported by The Inquisitr.

Iowa voters are seemingly backing candidates who are ready to challenge the status quo and favor more progressive ideas like free college tuition and single-payer healthcare, which are policies championed by both Warren and Sanders.