Bernie Sanders Incorrectly Shown As Second To Elizabeth Warren In CNN Poll

A recent CNN poll of likely voters in New Hampshire’s first-in-the-nation Democratic presidential primary found that Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders topped to the pack with 21 percent support. Behind the Vermont Senator is Elizabeth Warren with 18 percent support, followed by Joe Biden with 15 percent and Pete Buttigieg with 10 percent. Andrew Yang, Tulsi Gabbard, and Amy Klobuchar all sat at 5 percent.

Interestingly, The Intercept’s D.C. Bureau Chief Ryan Grim highlighted that Sanders was swapped from his spot with Warren on a CNN chyron, which showed Warren leading with 21 percent support and Sanders with just 18 percent. Given the dismissive coverage Sanders often gets from mainstream media, social media users weren’t impressed.

“It was just a mistake! A mistake that keeps happening to the same person, in the same way, over and over again…” one user wrote.

“Anyone who says there’s no media bias against @BernieSanders is lying or blind as a bat. It’s so blatant it’s not even subtle,” wrote another.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, a quote from Sanders during October’s debate was initially misattributed to Warren by the original Washington Post transcript of the event. The misattribution reportedly led to at least three other news outlets making the same mistake, who again took out their anger on social media.

The poll on the right actually found Sanders in first. It’s even CNN’s poll. They dropped him to 2 anyway. pic.twitter.com/bNDfyZVwJa — Ryan Grim (@ryangrim) November 2, 2019

A previous analysis from Fairness and Accuracy In Reporting (FAIR) found that MSNBC is biased against Sanders. According to the report, the network skews polls and makes false claims about Sanders. For example, during a July 7 segment, the network placed Sanders under Kamala Harris and Warren on a graphic of head-to-head matchups against Donald Trump, even though Sanders outperformed the pair.

In another instance, Meet the Press host Chuck Todd displayed a graphic that suggested Sanders dipped in the polls by five points when, in reality, he surged five points.

Per The National Interest, Sanders’ campaign doesn’t always remain quiet. During an email to supporters, Sanders’ campaign manager Faiz Shakir highlighted the candidate’s treatment by the mainstream media, referred to as the “Bernie Blackout.”

“When a poll shows less than favorable news for our campaign, it’s national news. Non-stop. They show it on the screen and pundits talk gleefully about how the campaign is over.”

Fellow outsider candidate Andrew Yang is received similarly by mainstream media outlets. He has been left off chyrons, removed from charts, and even mistakenly referred to as “John Yang,” despite his upward surge in the polls. Echoing Sanders supporters, Yang’s supporters push the “YangMediaBlackout” hashtag in response to unfair treatment.