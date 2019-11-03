Kris Jenner Posts Sweet Birthday Tribute For Kendall Jenner

Kendall Jenner turned 24-years-old.

It’s supermodel Kendall Jenner’s birthday, and she’s getting a lot of love from her family and fans alike. Her mother and ‘momager’ Kris Jenner took to Instagram to post an adorable birthday tribute in honor of Kendall’s special day. The model, who is the second youngest of Kris’ six children, is turning 24-years-old.

In Kris’ touching birthday post, she includes a sweet photo of her daughter sitting on her lap. Included in the slideshow post are a series of photos of Kendall throughout the years, from a little girl to a goofy tween, leading up to the glamorous model she is today. Kendall’s little sister, Kylie Jenner, can be spotted in several of the sweet throwback photos. In almost no time at all, the post gained over 300,000 likes, with many fans and fellow celebrities joining in to wish Kendall a happy birthday in the comments.

“Happy birthday to my beautiful angel girl @kendalljenner!!! You light up every room you walk into and everyone you meet and you light up my life every single day. You are so beautiful inside and out and I’m so proud of you Kenny!! You are the most amazing daughter, sister, friend, and I love you more than you can ever imagine. Have the best day, birthday girl!!”

Among the many people to wish Kendall a happy birthday was her big sister Khloe. Khloe also posted a lengthy and emotional birthday tribute for the model on her birthday. She included a series of photos of the fun times they’ve spent together throughout the years. In her caption, she raved about Kendall’s sweet and gentle nature, emphasizing how grateful she is to have her as a sister.

Loading...

“I am so lucky to have someone as selfless and loving as you by my side. I love you, I respect you, I value everything that you are. I pray today, that you are showered with love. That every wish you’ve ever had comes true! I love you so much,” she wrote.

Like all of her famous siblings, Kendall made waves on Instagram this past week by going all-out with her Halloween costume and truly making the most of the holiday. As The Inquisitr previously reported, the model dressed as a beautiful forest fairy, showing off an elaborate, gold costume while sitting on a white horse. Her glamorous ensemble included a gold gown comprised of long feathers, a golden headpiece, and a pair of magical-looking wings. She wore her hair in soft waves and did a smoky eye makeup look.