Donald Trump Jr. Says His Father Is ‘Tweeter-In-Chief’ And ‘Shakespeare Of 140 Characters’

In Triggered, his new book, Donald Trump Jr. wrote about his Twitter habit, The Washington Examiner reports.

President Donald Trump’s son was accused of conspiring with Russia to sway the 2016 presidential election in his father’s favor. According to prosecutors, he met with a Kremlin-affiliated lawyer who offered him dirt on then-Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton.

These allegations, Trump Jr. revealed in Triggered, caused him to lash out on social media.

The president’s son recalled how he defended himself against former special counsel Robert Mueller’s claims, frequently using Twitter to aggressively attack the former FBI director’s team of prosecutors.

According to Trump Jr., his social media habit became an issue during Mueller’s investigations, prompting concerns from his legal team.

“Even my lawyers approached me and said, ‘Don, you might want to slow down on social media, maybe not be so aggressive.’ I politely declined,” he wrote.

It is not just lawyers that were concerned with Trump Jr.’s social media attacks, he revealed in his book. The president himself warned him against irresponsible Twitter use, Don Jr. wrote, calling his father “tweeter-in-chief,” and the “Shakespeare of 140 characters.”

“Shortly after that, my father — yes, my father, Donald J. Trump, our tweeter-in-chief, the so-called Shakespeare of 140 characters — told me that I might be getting ‘a little too hot’ on my social media accounts.”

“I respect the heck out of my dad,” he continued, explaining that he decided not to listen to his father’s advice, even though he takes it most of the time.

The president’s eldest child also wrote about his reaction to the Mueller report. He suggested that he was neither relieved nor worried, writing mockingly about how “most people” would have handled the investigation.

After nearly two years of investigations, Mueller established that there was no Trump-Russia conspiracy, writing in his report that neither the president nor any member of his campaign conspired with official Moscow to win the 2016 election.

However, Mueller extensively detailed systematic Russian election interference efforts and outlined 10 instances of possible obstruction of justice.

The former special counsel did not charge Trump with obstruction of justice either. Attorney General William Barr and Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein subsequently concluded that there was not enough evidence to charge the president.

Some have suggested that Barr is to blame for Mueller’s failure to deliver.

In a recent interview, former FBI Director James Comey said that there was “inadequate transparency,” accusing Barr of spinning the report in order to protect the president.

According to Comey, Barr deliberately misled the public.