WWE News: Main Roster Superstars Issue Challenge To ‘NXT’

On last night’s episode of Friday Night SmackDown, Triple H led an NXT invasion that run roughshod over the show. This led to the announcement that the black and gold brand will be competing against WWE‘s main roster shows at the upcoming Survivor Series pay-per-view. However, some former NXT stars weren’t impressed by the actions of their old colleagues and have challenged them to a fight.

After the show, former NXT North American Champion Ricochet took to Twitter and invited the invaders to Monday Night Raw, where he promised to defend his current brand in the upcoming war for supremacy.

“I am officially no longer apart of @WWENXT and I am on #Raw. Whether it was my choice or not. Now @WWENXT wants to come in and cause trouble and also call out #RAW who’s done nothing. I cannot sit around and let anyone make a mockery of my brand.”

Ricochet’s subsequent interactions with fans saw him being criticized for his main roster run. Many believe that he was better in NXT, but WWE’s self-proclaimed superhero doesn’t agree with those opinions. He believes that he’s better now than he was in back then, and he wants to prove it against his old brand.

Former NXT Champion Aleister Black also threw his hat into the ring by tweeting, “Bring your apocalypse, bring your horsemen. Allow me to.. Dream..” Black’s words were more vague than Ricochet’s, though it’s clear to see that he has his Monday Night Raw colleague’s back.

However, it will be interesting to see if both superstars are being genuine, or if it’s just part of a ploy that will see them reunite with “The Game” and co. Balor recently returned to the black and gold brand following his recent hiatus, and more main roster superstars are expected to join him.

Citing Triple H’s interview with Corey Graves on WWE’s After the Bell podcast, 411Mania reports that stars from Monday Night Raw and Friday Night SmackDown could return to NXT in order to keep them fresh.

If NXT is going to enter a rivalry with WWE’s flagship shows, we might see some former superstars, who are currently on the main roster doing nothing, aid their cause by defecting to their old brand.

Black are Ricochet are merely two of several superstars who have struggled to find momentum since being promoted to the big leagues, so it’ll be interesting to see if he stays loyal to the red brand.