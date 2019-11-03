Cynthia Bailey Confirms That Her Wedding To Fiance Mike Hill Will Air On ‘RHOA

Cynthia Bailey says that she will share her wedding to Mike Hill with the fans of Real Housewives of Atlanta.

The former runway model and reality star confirmed to Us Weekly that her second wedding will be captured by the Bravo show’s cameras. She said that her decision to marry the newscaster in front of millions of viewers was something that she didn’t take lightly. She also shared that her fans have watched various moments of her life since she first appeared on the show back in 2009, including her first marriage to her ex-husband Peter Thomas. Bailey said that it will be important to her for her fans to see her get it right with Hill.

“It would be totally unfair for them [her fans] not to see my happily ever after,” Bailey said. “I want to share it with them because I’m in a great place and I’m happy, and they’ve seen me not always so happy.”

While Bailey and Hill have agreed to have their wedding filmed, the couple is still in the beginning phases of planning. The couple became engaged back in July, and the model said that the two have some more things to straighten out before they head down the aisle.

“We did decide the date, and we know where it’s going to be,” she revealed. “I don’t have a venue, but at least I know what state it’s going to be in, so we’re excited about that. We’re still in the beginning stages of planning everything, but you can rest assure it will be a wedding to remember, no matter how big or small it is.”

Bailey and Hill began dating in 2018 after meeting on The Steve Harvey Show. Within a year of being together, Hill proposed to Bailey while she was filming Season 12 of RHOA. The reality star’s friends and cast members Kenya Moore, Eva Marcille and others were in attendance as Bailey said “yes” to Hill’s proposal.

The relationship and engagement to Hill is something that Bailey refers to as a “blessing.” The couple had both previously been divorced and weren’t sure if they would marry again. Both Bailey and Hill were also single parents at the time. Bailey has one daughter, Noelle Robinson, with actor Leon. Hill also has two daughters from his previous marriages.

In addition to sharing their vows on camera, Hill is also set to appear on several episodes of Season 12 of RHOA. The series returns to Bravo on Sunday, November 3.