Bill Maher Warns Democrats That Impeachment Is A ‘Loser’ Issue: ‘He’s Not Going To Get Convicted’

Maher argued that impeachment of the president could be detrimental in key swing states, where a majority of voters are against impeachment.

Host of HBO’s Real Time, Bill Maher, sent a stark warning to congressional Democrats during his Friday night show, claiming that the impeachment investigation into President Donald Trump would be a “loser” issue with regard to key swing states in the 2020 presidential election.

According to Fox News, Maher held nothing back as he explained his thoughts on why the impeachment inquiry, led by House Democrats, is essentially a waste of time and a potential liability come next November, given Trump’s strong network of Republican support in the U.S. Senate.

“Pennsylvania, Michigan, Florida, North Carolina, Wisconsin, Arizona — those are the states that’s going to decide this election,” Maher said, before enlightening the audience that support against impeachment in those particular states sits at about 53 percent.

He also touched on the recent vote taken by House Democrats to formalize the rules of the impeachment inquiry process, which was successfully passed on Thursday and gained zero support from GOP lawmakers

“This should tell you something,” Maher said, “… and what it tells me is, anyone who’s been hoping that maybe [Trump will] be convicted in the Senate by Republicans — that’s not going to happen. He’s not going to get convicted. I’m getting that from this vote.”

It should be noted that Maher is no fan of the president and even labeled Trump’s business skills as “horrible.” But he also gave credit to the president for his political prowess, calling him a “genius politician.”

As far as impeaching Trump, Maher made clear his personal opinion on the matter, saying, “I’m not saying we shouldn’t do it.”

Maher also brought up the subject of a shocking prediction by Texas Rep. Louie Gohmert, who after the House vote on Thursday invoked the possibility of “civil war” within America if Democrats successfully impeach Trump, as previously reported by The Inquisitr.

Brandon Dill / Getty Images

“How are we going to come back from this place where we hate each other so much that this talk is happening now?” Maher said, before comparing both sides of the political aisle to prison yard gangs. But he didn’t disagree with Gohmert’s prediction, claiming the lawmaker “may be right.”

Maher’s warning for Democrats marks the second time in recent months that he’s voice concern over what an actual impeachment could do to America, saying in September that he believes the process could leave the nation “paralyzed” for a length of time.

The hard-hitting HBO host recently offered up a different snippet of advice to the Democratic party, claiming that former President Bill Clinton and wife Hillary Clinton need to “go away” if the Democrats want a chance at winning the 2020 presidential election, as The Inquisitr reported.